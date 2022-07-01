Mike Muscala re-signs with Thunder
Darren Wolfson: Former Roseville HS big Mike Muscala is re-signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He can help mentor Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren. 1-year deal for vet minimum.
Source: Twitter @DWolfsonKSTP
Former Roseville HS big Mike Muscala is re-signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He can help mentor Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren. 1-year deal for vet minimum.
Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Lu Dort is an RFA
🏀 Mike Muscala is a UFA
🏀 Isaiah Roby’s option was picked up
🏀 Spurs join the tank party
🏀 Free Agency Preview
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/mhczJDuVII – 11:38 AM
We’ll have news today on the team options for Lu Dort, Mike Muscala and Isaiah Roby.
The Thunder, as Presti said Saturday, plans to exercise Dort’s $1.9 million option for next season.
No confirmation yet on Muscala ($3.5 million) and Roby ($1.9 million). – 11:39 AM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Decision Day on Isaiah Roby, Lu Dort, and Mike Muscala’s team options
🏀 Salary cap overview
🏀 Power Ranking the ENTIRE current Thunder roster
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/yWqnm2Mfzv – 10:34 AM
Remaining options:
B. Beal WAS- PO
O. Brissett IND- TO
K. Edwards BKN- TO
W. Gabriel LAL- TO
S. Johnson LAL- TO
J. Harden PHI- PO
S. Hauser BOS- TO
P. Mills BKN- PO
J. Morgan BOS- TO
M. Muscala OKC- TO
J. Nowell MIN- TO
B. Portis MIL- PO
N. Reid MIN- TO
I. Roby OKC- TO – 6:19 PM
Michael Scotto: Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder have declined the team’s $3.5 million option on Mike Muscala, @hoopshype has learned. Muscala will become an unrestricted free agent. Muscala shot a career-high 42.9 percent from 3-point range for the Thunder this season. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 30, 2022
