NBA

Mike Muscala re-signs with Thunder

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Darren Wolfson: Former Roseville HS big Mike Muscala is re-signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He can help mentor Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren. 1-year deal for vet minimum.

Source: Twitter @DWolfsonKSTP

Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP

Former Roseville HS big Mike Muscala is re-signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He can help mentor Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren. 1-year deal for vet minimum. – 11:12 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Locked on #Thunder Podcast:

🏀 Lu Dort is an RFA

🏀 Mike Muscala is a UFA

🏀 Isaiah Roby’s option was picked up

🏀 Spurs join the tank party

🏀 Free Agency Preview

#ThunderUp #FirstListen:

https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/mhczJDuVII11:38 AM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

We’ll have news today on the team options for Lu Dort, Mike Muscala and Isaiah Roby.

The Thunder, as Presti said Saturday, plans to exercise Dort’s $1.9 million option for next season.

No confirmation yet on Muscala ($3.5 million) and Roby ($1.9 million). – 11:39 AM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:

🏀 Decision Day on Isaiah Roby, Lu Dort, and Mike Muscala’s team options

🏀 Salary cap overview

🏀 Power Ranking the ENTIRE current Thunder roster

#ThunderUp:

https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/yWqnm2Mfzv10:34 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Remaining options:

B. Beal WAS- PO

O. Brissett IND- TO

K. Edwards BKN- TO

W. Gabriel LAL- TO

S. Johnson LAL- TO

J. Harden PHI- PO

S. Hauser BOS- TO

P. Mills BKN- PO

J. Morgan BOS- TO

M. Muscala OKC- TO

J. Nowell MIN- TO

B. Portis MIL- PO

N. Reid MIN- TO

I. Roby OKC- TO – 6:19 PM

Michael Scotto: Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder have declined the team’s $3.5 million option on Mike Muscala, @hoopshype has learned. Muscala will become an unrestricted free agent. Muscala shot a career-high 42.9 percent from 3-point range for the Thunder this season. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 30, 2022

