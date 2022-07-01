DH Property Holdings, Goldman Sachs Asset Management Complete Sale of Logistics Center at 640 Columbia Street in Red Hook, Brooklyn, to CBRE Investment Management

New Empire Corp. (NEC), a cutting-edge New York City development and construction management firm, today announced a new condominium development in Woodside, Queens. Located at 58-01 Queens Boulevard, the 19,000 square foot (sqft), rare corner development site was just acquired for $16.2 million. The site is currently home to single-story store which will be demolished as environmental and title analysis progresses.

QUEENS, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO