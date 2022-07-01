ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

DH Property Holdings, Goldman Sachs Asset Management Complete Sale of Logistics Center at 640 Columbia Street in Red Hook, Brooklyn, to CBRE Investment Management

By Editorial Calendar
rew-online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDH Property Holdings, LLC, a leading developer of urban infill industrial logistics facilities, and the Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) have sold their interest in 640 Columbia Street, a three-story, 400,000-square-foot logistics facility in Red Hook, Brooklyn, to CBRE Investment Management. DHPH developed 640...

rew-online.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rew-online.com

Columbia Property Trust Completes Disposition of Private Real Estate Investment Funds to Cannon Hill Capital Partners

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (“Columbia”) announced today that it has completed the disposition of certain private real estate funds to Cannon Hill Capital Partners, LLC (“Cannon Hill”), a newly-formed investment manager led by Jeffrey Gronning, Eric Rubin, and Melissa Cosgrove Donohoe, all former senior executives of Columbia.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

New Empire Corp. Announces $16.2 Million Acquisition of Condominium Development Site in Queens￼

New Empire Corp. (NEC), a cutting-edge New York City development and construction management firm, today announced a new condominium development in Woodside, Queens. Located at 58-01 Queens Boulevard, the 19,000 square foot (sqft), rare corner development site was just acquired for $16.2 million. The site is currently home to single-story store which will be demolished as environmental and title analysis progresses.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy