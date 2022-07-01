ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon day five: Norrie and Watson look to continue British progress

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3761ul_0gRcRSHl00

Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson will look to keep the British momentum going on day five when they attempt to take steps into the unknown.

Ninth seed Norrie will be last on Centre Court against Steve Johnson while Watson opens up Court One with a clash against Kaja Juvan.

The British duo will each aim to secure a maiden appearance in the fourth round at a grand slam in between Novak Djokovic’s latest challenge on his way to defending his All England Club title.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Friday’s action.

Order of play

Brit watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCnf7_0gRcRSHl00
British players in 2022 Wimbledon singles (PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Murray x Williams II

Andy Murray’s doubles partnership with Serena Williams captured the imagination at the 2019 Wimbledon and while they made the second week, an exit in the round of 16 was not a huge surprise.

Three years later and their respective siblings are set to link up. Jamie Murray and Venus Williams have joined forces for the mixed doubles competition and are expected to begin their campaign on Friday evening against Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus.

Match of the day

There is a 17-year age difference between Jannik Sinner and John Isner, who will meet on Friday for a place in the fourth round.

Both have the potential to go deep at Wimbledon and could produce a cracker on Court Two.

Earlier in the day, former SW19 champion Angelique Kerber will take on 24th seed Elise Mertens in another intriguing encounter.

Weather

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Wimbledon day nine: Cameron Norrie carries British hopes

Cameron Norrie will carry the hopes of the nation on Tuesday when he walks out to play David Goffin for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals. The British number one’s clash will take place on Court One, with the defending champion Novak Djokovic given the privilege of the men’s quarter-final slot on Centre Court.
TENNIS
newschain

Nick Kyrgios is good for tennis – Wimbledon last-eight opponent Cristian Garin

Cristian Garin feels Wimbledon quarter-final opponent Nick Kyrgios is “good for tennis” despite the controversy surrounding the Australian at SW19. Kyrgios beat Brandon Nakashima in five sets on Monday to make the last eight at the All England Club for a second time, the same number of fines he has received during this tournament.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Angelique Kerber
Person
Novak Djokovic
newschain

Man who repeatedly stabbed boy, nine, in random attack is sentenced

A man who stabbed a nine-year-old boy in the face, head and hands in a random attack in the street has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. The young victim was walking with his older brother along Peveril Road in Peterborough at just after 3pm on May 8 last year when 26-year-old Faisal Khan began following him, Cambridgeshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

High cost of Russian gains in Ukraine may limit new advance

After more than four months of fighting, Russia has claimed a key victory in Ukraine: full control over one of the two provinces in its eastern industrial heartland. But Moscow’s seizure of the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk province came at a steep price. The critical question now is whether Russia can muster enough strength for a new offensive to complete its capture of the Donbas and make gains elsewhere in Ukraine.
POLITICS
newschain

Nick Kyrgios to appear in Australian court over common assault charge

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios is set to appear in court in Australia next month charged with common assault. The world number 40, who is due to play in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon on Wednesday, will appear at the Australia Capital Territory (ACT) Magistrates’ Court at 9.30am on August 2, according to court listings.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#British#Centre Court#England Club
newschain

Queen set to present NHS with George Cross at Windsor

The Queen is hoping to personally present the George Cross to the NHS next week. Accompanied by the Prince of Wales, the monarch will welcome the chief executives of the National Health Services of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and a frontline worker from each of the home nations to Windsor Castle on July 12.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Paris St Germain confirm Mauricio Pochettino departure

Mauricio Pochettino has left Paris St Germain as the Ligue 1 club prepare to announce former Nice boss Christophe Galtier as his replacement. Pochettino had a year remaining on his current contract but speculation over his future had intensified following his failure to get the club beyond the last 16 of the Champions League, having made the semi-finals the previous year.
SOCCER
newschain

Six charged over Silverstone British Grand Prix track protest

Six people have been charged over the track invasion at the beginning of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Five protesters stormed the Wellington Straight – the fastest point of the Northamptonshire track – before sitting down during the opening lap of Sunday’s race. The...
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

It is ‘vital’ Everton get signings right, admits Frank Lampard

Everton manager Frank Lampard admits it is vital they get their recruitment right as he looks to avoid another season battling against relegation. The sale of Richarlison to Tottenham in a £60million deal last week has left the club without their leading Premier League scorer from last season, a campaign in which they were without injured England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for long periods.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

South Africa make 14 changes for second Test against Wales

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has made 14 changes to his starting line-up for the second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein. Experienced lock Eben Etzebeth, who will earn his 99th cap in Saturday’s clash, is the only member of the XV that began the Springboks’ 32-29 success in Pretoria last weekend to retain his place.
WORLD
newschain

Wimbledon day eight: Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep ease into quarter-finals

Former Wimbledon winners Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep eased into the quarter-finals after straight-set victories on day eight of the Championships. Nick Kyrgios joined the pair in the latter stages of the third major of the year but required a decider against Brandon Nakashima to equal his best run at a grand slam.
TENNIS
newschain

British mathematician awarded prestigious Fields Medal

British academic James Maynard and Ukrainian expert Maryna Viazovska have been named as two of the four recipients of the prestigious Fields Medal – often described as the Nobel Prize in mathematics. The International Mathematical Union said Ms Viazovska, who holds the chair in number theory at the Swiss...
SCIENCE
newschain

Karamoko Dembele leaves Celtic to join Ligue 1 club Brest

Karamoko Dembele has confirmed his departure from Celtic by signing for French top-flight club Brest. The 19-year-old’s Celtic Park contract expired this summer and he has signed a four-year deal with Brest, who finished 11th in Ligue 1 last season. There were high hopes for Dembele at Celtic following...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy