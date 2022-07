RAPID CITY, S.D. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. Blvd N and E. North St. on Thursday evening. In an update from Brendyn Medina, Community Relations Specialist for the Rapid City Police Department, a little after 10:00 p.m., police arrived at the accident and both vehicles in the head-on collision were in the southbound lane of E. North St. Several bystanders were attempting to pull the driver of a passenger car from the window of the vehicle. Shortly, after the driver was pulled free, the vehicle caught fire.

