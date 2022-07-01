ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Sunshine and cooler temperatures on tap for Kern County this Friday

By Candy Cáceres
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgSkB_0gRcQon400

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County will see a gradual drop in temperatures tomorrow, but the region will still be sunny and warm.

Mountain communities near Tehachapi will see some breeze sunshine and a high of 81 degrees, with some gusty winds expected in the afternoon.

A nice steady cooling trend will continue through the holiday weekend, with temperatures falling to several degrees below normal on Sunday and Monday.

Weather Wednesday: fireworks and air quality

After the mild Independence Day holiday, temperatures will recover to around normal for the middle of next week.

Dry weather will prevail for at least the next seven days. Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.

KGET

Near-perfect conditions expected for the Fourth of July

Conditions are beautiful for the Fourth of July weekend. On Sunday, Bakersfield is expected to reach a temperature high in the upper 80s, with minimal wind and sunny skies. The Fourth of July will be cool and sunny, as Bakersfield reaches the upper 80s. The mountains will see windy conditions, while breeze remains in the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Three years since the powerful Ridgecrest earthquakes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday marked three years since a series of powerful earthquakes struck the Ridgecrest area. In 2019, Ridgecrest and the town of Trona were rocked by a series of powerful earthquakes including a magnitude 6.4 on the Fourth of July and then a 7.1 on the fifth. Both temblors caused significant damage […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Multi-structure fire in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In southeast Bakersfield near Stephens Drive, fire crews were extinguishing a multi-structure fire that started at about 9:24 p.m., according to the PulsePoint website. Witnesses told a 17 News photographer, the fire was started by fireworks but this has yet to be confirmed by fire officials. There is no word yet […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KCSO: SoCal man ID'd in Kern River drowning

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office identified Roberto Andres Gamez Suazo as the man who drowned June 19th in the Kern River. Suazo, 36, of Panorama City, Calif., was seen swimming in the Kern River and he didn't resurface. KCSO said the incident happened just...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern River drowning victim identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man from Panorama City drowned June 19 in the Kern River, coroner’s officials say. Roberto Andres Gamez Suazo was witnessed swimming in the river when he went below the water and didn’t surface, a coroner’s release says. He was pulled from the water and taken to Kern Medical, where […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man killed in Tehachapi crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash Friday on Highway 58 in the Tehachapi area killed a 70-year-old San Jose man, coroner’s officials say. Robin Dale Wibeto died at the scene when the truck he drove left the roadway about 11:30 a.m. and overturned, officials said. The crash happened east of Dennison Road.
TEHACHAPI, CA
