Former Pioneer quarterback Larkins will not return to ETSU football

Johnson City, TN — Former David Crockett star quarterback Cade Larkins will not be returning to the ETSU football team or entering the transfer portal.

Tonight Larkins confirmed to News Channel 11 sports that he’s done playing football for the Bucs….

The former Pioneer has never played for the Blue and Gold…. He missed his freshman season due to a lingering knee injury from the spring.

However, Larkins says he’s healthy as he’s ever been and that it has nothing to do with his decision…

Larkins, who Accumulated 11,042 career passing yards with 105 touchdowns for Crockett was projected to be in the thick of the quarterback race for ETSU this fall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.