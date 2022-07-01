ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioneer, TN

Former Pioneer quarterback Larkins will not return to ETSU football

By Kenny Hawkins
 4 days ago

Johnson City, TN — Former David Crockett star quarterback Cade Larkins will not be returning to the ETSU football team or entering the transfer portal.

Tonight Larkins confirmed to News Channel 11 sports that he’s done playing football for the Bucs….
The former Pioneer has never played for the Blue and Gold…. He missed his freshman season due to a lingering knee injury from the spring.

However, Larkins says he’s healthy as he’s ever been and that it has nothing to do with his decision…
Larkins, who Accumulated 11,042 career passing yards with 105 touchdowns for Crockett was projected to be in the thick of the quarterback race for ETSU this fall.

New monument honoring Navy Seabees unveiled at Mountain Home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A monument honoring the Seabees, the Navy Construction Battalion, was unveiled Monday at Mountain Home. Seabees are responsible for building and maintaining Navy infrastructure – from bridges to bunkers – in the U.S. and abroad. There is also a Seabee monument at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
allaccess.com

Joey Tack Joins WIVK/Knoxville For Mornings

JOEY TACK is the new morning host at CUMULUS Country WIVK/KNOXVILLE, TN, effective JULY 11th. He succeeds the recently departed TONY RANDALL and KRIS ROCHESTER (NET NEWS 6/29). A co-host for TACK is being sought. TACK previously spent 15 years in the KNOXVILLE market, working at Top 40/Rhythmic WKHT (HOT...
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxvillemoms.com

Homesick In The Heartland: My Love-Hate Relationship With Knoxville

Twelve years ago, I packed my bags and moved eight hours away from everything I knew to a place I had never heard of: Knoxville, Tennessee. I did what so many of us do for young love: I followed a boy. At the time, I was finishing graduate school while my college sweetheart was applying to law schools. My (now) husband’s family had just relocated to Farragut for work, so the University of Tennessee School of Law was a no-brainer for him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

17 unsolved murders of women in Knoxville since 2004

A look at unsolved murders of women in Knoxville since 2004. 17 unsolved murders of women in Knoxville since 2004. Thousands celebrate Independence Day in Gatlinburg. Volunteer firefighter dies in Clairborne County after …. Townsend restaurant fire. Veronica Ogbe at Knoxville’s Festival on the Fourth. Gatlinburg fireworks show July...
KNOXVILLE, TN
