The Undisputed Era reigned as a four-man power group in WWE NXT for some time, but Adam Cole revealed that they were asked about becoming larger than that at one point. Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong ruled the NXT brand from 2017 to early 2021 when they split up. Cole, O’Reilly and Fish are now in AEW, and Cole spoke on the Kurt Angle show about the original three-man plans for the group and how they turned down a chance to add some more members later on. You can check out the highlights below:

WWE ・ 14 HOURS AGO