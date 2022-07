In a post on Twitter, Big E offered an update on his health as he’s currently recovering from a broken neck. Big E’s neck was broken back in March. He wrote: “Update! My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO