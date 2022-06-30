CNN host Christiane Amanpour compares U.S. to repressive regimes after abortion ruling

"I’m so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen." These are the words of Latina mama bear and newly elected U.S. Representative from Texas, Mayra Flores, after realizing that the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, had elbowed her daughter, Maite, during a photo op following her swearing in. "No child should be pushed around for a photo op, PERIOD!" she concluded in her now viral tweet.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO