ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

CNN host Christiane Amanpour compares U.S. to repressive regimes after abortion ruling

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun. 30, 2022 - 01:17 - CNN International anchor Christiane Amanpour worried...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Politico issues correction after falsely claiming Clarence Thomas promoted COVID vaccine-aborted fetus theory

Politico issued a correction after critics called out media outlets for erroneously attributing a theory about the COVID vaccine to Justice Clarence Thomas. On Thursday, the Supreme Court announced that it would not hear a case challenging New York's vaccine mandate. In 2021, a group of anonymous healthcare workers filed a lawsuit against the state claiming that taking the vaccine would violate their religious beliefs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christiane Amanpour
Fox News

A Tejana 'Queen' shows Pelosi and America that Hispanics won't be pushed around anymore

"I’m so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen." These are the words of Latina mama bear and newly elected U.S. Representative from Texas, Mayra Flores, after realizing that the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, had elbowed her daughter, Maite, during a photo op following her swearing in. "No child should be pushed around for a photo op, PERIOD!" she concluded in her now viral tweet.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Cnn International#Politics Federal#Cnn#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
Fox News

Fox News

765K+
Followers
165K+
Post
638M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy