College of The Albemarle campuses in Elizabeth City, Dare evacuated due to bomb threat

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities are now investigating after the College of The Albemarle campuses were evacuated due to a bomb threat Thursday.

According to Elizabeth City Police, the call for the incident came in just before 2 p.m. Thursday. The caller was not specific as to which campus, however, based on the information officials received, it was indicative that the threat could have been referring to campuses in Elizabeth City or Dare.

As a result, all campuses were evacuated, searched, and cleared by law enforcement and COA staff. The incident was cleared around 4:30 p.m.

According to the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS), there have been a number of threats Thursday across community colleges throughout the state.

