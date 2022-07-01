ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fireworks show planned in Louisville, 6 months after Marshall Fire

By Rogelio Mares
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The City of Louisville is set to host a fireworks show on the Fourth of July.

The city has the fireworks show in its schedule of events, but one Louisville resident said she and her neighbors think the event is in bad taste. It’s been just six months since the devastating Marshall Fire.

“I just feel like we need to heal and we don’t need to be throwing fireworks in the area,” Cynthia Hare said.

Hare has lived in Louisville for more than 30 years and said it’s just not the time for a fireworks show.

“It’s too disrespectful. It’s too scary for us to have a fireworks show in town that basically burned down,” Hare said.

Her memory of watching the fire devastate her hometown, Hare said, sits firmly in her mind.

“Basically sat on my front porch in a down jacket, and all you could hear was explosions of like, propane tanks and homes burning and things blowing up in the houses,” Hare said.

‘Stressful’ Marshall Fire investigation nearly done

The flames were close to her home, narrowly being blown away to another neighborhood.

“I don’t know what the city’s thinking,” Hare said.

“There’s a handful of residents that have written in and it’s a bit of that: What are you thinking after a fire to do a fireworks display?” Louisville City Councilmember Caleb Dickinson said.

Dickinson said he knows the same grief from Dec. 30, the night the Marshall Fire started . It was the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history.

“I think there’s a trauma that we all, including myself, experienced six months ago and that we are living with and through,” Dickinson said.

While that’s evident, Dickinson said the fireworks show could present an opportunity for the City of Louisville.

“We are definitely weighing the balance between the perception of a fireworks display and the need to be together as a community,” Dickinson said.

These events, Dickinson said, are always planned in tandem with fire officials to ensure the utmost safety and conditions that won’t present any danger.

