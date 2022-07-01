ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

SCAM ALERT: No, you were not selected by a lottery winner to receive money

By Nina Lozano
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EiMzB_0gRcOPAr00

Ignore that message claiming a lottery winner randomly selected you to receive thousands of dollars. That is a scam.

Scammers are posing as someone working for 'Scott Godfrey', the man who bought the winning Powerball ticket for the drawing worth nearly $700 million in Morro Bay .

KSBY first warned you about this scam in March . Since then, we've heard from more people targeted by scammers.

Godfrey has made it clear -- he has given money away to help charitable organizations addressing hunger and homelessness and he is not giving money away to individuals.

But the Better Business Bureau's scam tracker shows there have been at least 38 more reports of crooks still using his name since our story aired.

Scammers are using fake names, various phone numbers and email addresses to try and trick people across the country. They're asking potential victims to pay a fee, send their personal information and even IDs to claim their "prize".

California Lottery officials say -- do not respond and do not click on links in unsolicited texts or emails.

Carolyn Becker, a spokesperson for the California Lottery, says:

"Our security team takes steps to try to figure out the source of it. As you know that is very difficult because a lot of times, scammers will spoof phone numbers. they have really sophisticated ways of faking caller IDs. So once we determine that we can't really figure out where it came from, there's nothing we can really do except to continue to educate people to make sure people know to be suspicious of text messages like this."

The FBI says in many cases scammers are located out of the country or outside the legal jurisdiction of scam victims -- making it hard for law enforcement to track cyber criminals and prosecute them. if you have been a victim of a scam -- you can file a report with police or with the FBI through IC3.gov

The California Lottery has a customer service phone line, 1-800-lottery, for people to call if they see fraudulent activity and/or need assistance with a claim.

You can also file a report with the Federal Trade Commission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNET

Stimulus Checks: See If You're Eligible for a State Tax Rebate and When the Money Will Go Out

With prices increasing due to inflation and growing concern about the economy going into a possible recession, more than a dozen states are looking to send money to taxpayers in the form of tax refunds and relief checks as a way to ease the strain on their wallets. To help residents, some states are also looking at statewide child tax credits and a gas tax holiday to bring gas prices down at the pump. This follows the federal government issuing three rounds of stimulus checks during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Two Women Charged for Stealing Millions in COVID Funds

ST. PAUL – Two women have been charged with engaging in fraud schemes to steal millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, beginning in June 2020, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon of Las Vegas, and 35-year-old Takara Hughes of Maplewood, defrauded California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) and Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and other state agencies, by submitting fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits that were authorized to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Morro Bay, CA
Morro Bay, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WDBO

Feds seize more than $1.1 million in narcotics at California port

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S Customs and Border Protection Officers recently intercepted narcotics worth more than $1.1 million from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in California. According to a news release, a 43-year-old man driving a 2011 Lincoln MKZ entered the United States from Mexico just before 2 a.m. local time on June 16.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Woman sentenced to 8 years for California medical fraud

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Southern California woman who, along with her doctor husband, billed insurers $44 million for unnecessary cosmetic surgeries was sentenced Friday to eight years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Linda Morrow, 70, also was ordered to pay $14 million in restitution. She pleaded guilty...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Becker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Powerball#The California Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lottery
MarketRealist

How to Apply for California Inflation Relief Checks

California inflation relief checks are coming for residents who qualify for the payment. The payment targets millions of people in the state with little income. Who's eligible for California’s inflation relief payment, and when will the checks arrive?. Article continues below advertisement. Sky-high inflation continues to devastate families across...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

The most mispronounced places in California

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify the pronunciation of Camarillo. California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

SoCal Edison customer charged over $2,000 after company fails to send him bill for over a year

Richard Evans could not believe his eyes when he saw his most recent electric bill."$2136 and some change," he said. "I was kind of shocked because all you see is this bill and it was half-inch high letter that say 'past due.'"However, the retired county worker never knew that he was past due because he had not received a bill in 15 months. When his daughter called SoCal Edison to find out what was going on they told her that their computer system malfunctioned."They changed over their computer system about a year and a half ago and somehow there were...
ECONOMY
KSBY News

KSBY News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy