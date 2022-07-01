Young Photographer Quits School To Create Surreal Self Portraits

In 2017 Taika Waititi directed Thor: Ragnarok, which still strikes me as the best MCU movie, and a few years before that the superb and franchise-igniting vampire romp What We Do in the Shadows: both comedy gold, and way better than his misjudged and overrated middlebrow Panzer-crash Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit. Now Waititi has directed, and co-written with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, an entertaining followup to his MCU masterpiece. Like the first film, it’s a tongue-in-cheek cosmic spectacular in the tradition of Mike Hodges’ Flash Gordon, with some nice gags, big cameos (though I missed some of the major characters from Thor: Ragnarok) and Chris Hemsworth returning to deliver his easygoing turn as the great flaxen-haired Norse god. And of all the Hollywood movie stars currently taking the MCU shilling, Hemsworth is the most utterly unembarrassed, most visibly enjoying himself, most utterly relaxed in his own skin and in front of his own greenscreen.

