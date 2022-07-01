ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South El Monte, CA

SGV missing: 84-year-old man last seen in South El Monte

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

An 84-year-old man last seen in South E Monte has been reported missing, authorities said Thursday.

Carlos Chavez was last seen at around 7 p.m. Wednesday on the 2300 block of Continental Avenue, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Chavez is Latino, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has white hair, brown eyes and a white mustache. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information about Chavez or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

