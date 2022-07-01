ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando a top destination for Fourth of July

fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago

Orlando and Central Florida are top destinations...

www.fox35orlando.com

fox35orlando.com

DeBary Freedom Fest draws thousands to Gemini Park

DEBARY, Fla. - DeBary, Florida held its annual Freedom Fest in the heart of Gemini Park to celebrate the Fourth of July. The spectacular festival drew thousands of people for its highly anticipated fireworks show. For those wanting the best spot for the show, they showed up right when the...
DEBARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

No hangovers here! Orlando's first alcohol-free bar to open

ORLANDO, Fla. - Booze-free bars have become a trend and Orlando is getting in on it. Now open in Ivanhoe Village, The Bandbox is delivering alcohol-free fun to The City Beautiful. The spirit-free speakeasy is themed after the roaring 1920s "where you can dodge the Buttons and skip the Hooch with a robust menu of non-alcoholic craft cocktails, beer & wine."
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

4th of July reminder: Keep Florida beaches clean

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A lot of people are planning to head to Central Florida beaches to celebrate the 4th of July holiday weekend. Beach officials say if you are planning to head to the coast, be sure to take your trash with you when you leave. They say it's...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

SeaWorld offers free admission to military veterans

ORLANDO, Fla. - Veterans and their families can receive free admission to SeaWorld Orlando, and discounted tickets to Discovery Cove. The promotions are part of the theme park's Waves of Honor program. Through July 10, military veterans can receive one complimentary single-day ticket to SeaWorld and three guests tickets. Up...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando police say no evidence of shooting after crowds run from Lake Eola Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - In the wake of another mass shooting, this time at a Fourth of July parade outside of Chicago, police were on higher alert at gatherings in Florida. Thousands gathered to watch fireworks, listen to music, and shop around Lake Eola in Orlando. The fireworks were delayed by several minutes, finally getting underway at around 9:40 p.m. About ten minutes into the event, something prompted several attendees to run from the lake on the western side of the park near the Walt Disney Amphitheater.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shark bites man at New Smyrna Beach, officials say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County Beach Safety reported that a 28-year-old man was bitten by a shark Sunday morning at New Smyrna Beach. According to officials, the Daytona Beach man was surfing next to the New Smyrna Jetty when he fell off his board and was bitten on the left foot, presumably by a shark.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Colin forms off the coast of South Carolina

ORLANDO, Fla. - 2 pm UPDATE: Bonnie has moved into the pacific. Tropical storm Colin still continues to produce heavy rainfall along the Carolina coast. TS is disorganized and will continue to track slowly to the NE. Original story:. And just like that, we have our third named storm of...
ENVIRONMENT
fox35orlando.com

Children can get free ice cream cone for saying the Pledge of Allegiance

LONGWOOD, Fla. - The Pledge of Allegiance was first written by Francis J. Bellamy, a Baptist minister from New York, in 1892. Sixth grader Eila Roberts says her father taught it to her. "Probably when I was three or four years old, when my dad came back from the Marines, and it was something I've always kept in my heart," she said.
LONGWOOD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando's Goff's ice cream shop to reopen after suspected arson

ORLANDO, Fla. - An iconic Orlando ice cream shop will reopen this month after suspected arson forced the business to temporarily shut down. Goff's Drive In on South Orange Blossom Trail will reopen on July 18, according to a post on Facebook. "Orlando we just can't explain the love we...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Standing with him': Apopka Fire finds special way to support firefighter in ICU

Apopka, Fla. - Apopka firefighters found a special way to support one of their own who is fighting in the ICU after a serious injury. Apopka Firefighter Austin Duran was seriously injured on the job Thursday when a 4,500 lbs sand trailer fell on him. His firefighter family came up with a way to show their support for him by creating a workout dedicated to him that they call do together in his honor.
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: Orlando woman crossing street hit, killed by 2 vehicles

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman has died after being struck by two vehicles in Orange County Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Shortly after 9 p.m., troopers said the 39-year-old Orlando woman was walking across the eastbound lanes of East Colonial Drive near Sherman Street when she was hit by a pickup truck and a sedan, troopers said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FWC: Body of missing man Nicholas Kenley found on Lake Yale near Eustis

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The body of a man who went missing while on the water over the weekend in Eustis was found Monday morning, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Authorities said the man, identified by FWC as Nicholas Kenley, was found dead at 7 a.m. on Lake Yale.
EUSTIS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot in Orange County along Orange Blossom Trail, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting early Monday morning. Deputies say a man, reportedly in his 20s, was shot around 8 a.m at the 7300 block of South Orange Blossom Trail. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Apopka firefighter on road to recovery after severe injury

Orlando, Fla. - The family of the Apopka firefighter who was severely injured while on the job says their loved one is on a long road to recovery. Austin Duran's family tells FOX 35 Orlando that while he's still in the ICU, he is in stable condition and things are looking up. His mother says Duran has had three surgeries which have all have gone well.
APOPKA, FL

