‘Dark Winds’ follows the investigation into a double murder and its tie-in with a bank robbery. The show starts as a slow burn, but with every episode, the plot picks pace and soon different pieces of the picture start to come together. It is clear by the fifth episode that no character is without use in the show. Every subplot and side character serves a purpose, and every small thing counts toward something big. With just one more episode left in the season, here’s what you should know about the events of its penultimate chapter. SPOILERS AHEAD.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO