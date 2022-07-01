INTOXICATED DRIVER INVOLVED IN SERIOUS CRASH ARRESTED

The victims of Sunday’s double fatal crash on FM 1314 in front of the Caney Creek Fire Station have been identified as Charly Paredes, age 30 of Willis, and his twin brother Roy Paredes, age 30, of Willis. In the back seat of the Ford F-150 were their father and uncle. The four work at a golf course in the Atascocita area and report to work at 3 am on Sundays to prepare the course for play. They were on the way back home when the crash occurred. The F-150 was northbound on FM 1314 when it crossed the center line and slammed into a traffic signal pole used by the fire department to turn the traffic signal to red as they exit the fire station. Firefighters were preparing breakfast when they heard something hit the fire station. As they exited they saw the crash. The impact was so great that the truck door launched over 50-yards and struck the building. DPS is investigating the crash and has not yet determined what the cause was.
Just before 3:30 pm, calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler and roll-over crash on FM 1314 south of Exxon Road. Caney Creek Fire was first on scene and reported an 18-wheeler with heavy damage off the road and a Dodge Ram 2500 on its side also off the road with a female trapped and in critical condition. Additional units arrived as firefighters had to cut their way into the vehicle to remove the female. After almost 30-minutes they were able to free her so MCHD could transport her to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition with a massive head and internal injuries. Witnesses told DPS that the female in the Dodge Ram was southbound in a straight area of FM 1314 when she started to pass a southbound Walmart truck. As she went into the northbound lane she struck an 18-wheeler loaded with pipe that was heading northbound. The 18-wheeler front end was ripped off and it ran off to the right side of the roadway. The driver of the truck had just loaded and was heading to the northern United States. The truck driver was not injured. DPS closed FM 1314 as they investigated the crash. They were able to remove the Dodge truck fairly quickly, however, the 18-wheeler was quite challenging. First, a HAZMAT company had to respond to pump out the fuel tanks to prevent them from rupturing as the truck was removed. Some of the pipe which was on the load had to be pulled back from the headache rack on the back of the truck so it was able to be towed. They then had to deal with loading it with the front end virtually gone. Estimates were midnight before FM 1314 reopened. The damage to the Dodge Ram was almost equal to the damage done to the Sunday morning’s fatal crash on FM 1314 when a Ford F-150 hit a signal pole in front of Caney Creek Fire Station 86.
Just after 8:30-am Sunday morning, Caney Creek firefighters were sitting down to breakfast at their Station 86 on FM 1314 near Bert Brown. They heard a loud crash followed by a large bang from something hitting the station. As they went to investigate they found a Ford F-150 that was totally destroyed sitting on FM 1314 in front of the station. One male was out walking around. Two males had been ejected and were deceased on the scene. Another male who was ejected was in critical condition. MCHD responded to the scene and confirmed the two deceased males. The other male who was ejected was transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe. The male who was walking was also transported to HCA Conroe in critical but stable condition. FM 1314 was closed until noon as DPS investigated the crash. They were able to determine the F-15o was northbound on FM 1314 when for unknown reasons it crossed the center line and struck a traffic signal pole with a concrete base. The impact ripped the vehicle open. The driver’s door was thrown close to 300 feet hitting the fire station wall just outside the truck bays. It is unknown the reason for all the crashes at this location as several crosses line the road from previous fatal crashes. Montgomery County Forensics responded to the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver and front-seat passenger to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest was made at a Madison County hotel on Monday morning. A Sheriff’s deputy, with the assistance of the Madisonville Police Department and the Texas Highway Patrol, executed a warrant at a Madison County hotel – where the man pictured below was hiding with his alleged victim.
NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from New Waverly Fire Department District Chief Jimmy Williams:. “Just after 8 PM Saturday evening, a truck pulling a trailer came over the hill on I-45 southbound at FM 1375 and struck a passenger car with 4 adults and 2 children inside.
Just after 8 PM Saturday evening, a truck pulling a trailer came over the hill on I-45 southbound at FM 1375 at highway speed and struck a passenger car with 4 adults and 2 children inside. THe vehicle was moving very slow on a flat tire with flashers on but in the moving lane of traffic attempting to make the next exit. The vehicle was pushed over 300 feet after impact. 911 callers reported that the occupants were trapped and critically injured. The New Waverly Fire Department crew on duty at the New Waverly station responded immediately and soon arrived to find both vehicles heavily damaged and multiple critically injured victims. The first of several Walker County EMS crews soon arrived, while 911 Dispatchers called for multiple medical helicopters to land on the freeway. An additional New Waverly crew from the station on Hwy 75 arrived and together Firefighters and EMS crews began extricating the trapped victims from the car, including three adults who went into cardiac arrest on the scene. CPR was initiated on all three, with one adult eventually pronounced deceased, while the other two were transported to area hospitals. The remaining adult and both children were each flown by medical helicopters with serious injuries. An Engine company from the Huntsville Fire Department coordinated the landing zone for three helicopters and multiple law enforcement units responded along with TxDOT to secure the scene and begin the crash investigation.
A Bryan police officer sees a motorcyclist at two in the morning on Saturday failing to yield to a Bryan fire department emergency vehicle. The firefighter E-M-T’s then tell the officer the motorcyclist had been recklessly driving past them, cutting them off twice, and the driver made what the BPD arrest report described as “the obscene gesture toward them”. The motorcyclist stopped after leading the officer on a chase of six-tenths of a mile. While the driver admitted consuming alcohol, the officer did not believe the driver was over the legal limit. 37 year old Christopher Clary of Bryan was taken to jail after he was arrested on charges that include reckless driving and fleeing from an officer. Clary is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $6,000 dollars.
Just before 8:30am Sunday a Ford F-150 pickup was traveling north on FM 1314 near Bert Brown when the driver crashed into a signal pole. The driver and passenger were pronounced deceased on the scene. A back seat passenger was transported in critical condition after being ejected. Another rear passenger was transported in critical but stable condition. Details shortly.
According to Officer Mayfield with the Houston Police Department, first responders were dispatched to the drive-by shooting at 9:04 p.m. late Sunday, July 3, 2022. The shooting took place at the Conoco Phillips gas station located on the corner of Berry Rd. and Airline Dr. (4840 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77022).
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found shot to death and authorities are searching for clues in the killing, believing that he was killed as part of a robbery. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 18100 block of Keith Harrow Boulevard in northwest Houston around 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning. They found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, parked in the parking lot of a dry cleaners store.
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a person was found dead and handcuffed inside a vehicle Monday morning in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The discovery was made around 10:48 a.m. in the 3800 block of Alice Street. When officers arrived at the scene, police...
NORTH HARRIS COUNTY – A pool party turned deadly has left two families in mourning as they work to find the person responsible for killing their teenage sons. “People are killing people, and they just don’t care. It’s not fair! I shouldn’t have to bury my child at the age of 17,” mother DeeDee Denman said.
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man and woman were shot while patronizing a food truck in northeast Houston Sunday. It happened on Annunciation near Homestead around 8:25 p.m. According to officers with the Houston Police Department, a man and woman were in a vehicle...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Around 1pm Friday, a 2013 Toyota traveling east on State Highway 21 in Bryan lost control and entered the median before rolling multiple times and landing upright in the westbound lanes. The driver sustained incapacitating injuries was transported to St Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan. A dog riding in the car was ejected but was still alive when officers arrived on scene. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
CONROE, Texas – Authorities have recovered the body of a man who drowned at Lake Conroe on the Fourth of July. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Binh Le, of the San Antonio area. According to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, just before 3 p.m., the…
SPRING, TX — Tristan was last seen at home in the South Montgomery County area on July 2, 2022 at 1:30PM. Tristan is believed to in the area of Rayford Road near Imperial Oaks Blvd. We have no clothing descriptions for Tristan at this time. Tristan has been known to visit friends in the Kingwood area before.
The Spring Fire Department is responding to a reported grass fire in the median between the mainlanes and feeder road. The fire is on the southbound mainlanes of I-45 near Spring Cypress. Smoke visible via Houston Transtar. Expect minor traffic delays. —————— Incident Type: Grass/Woods Fire...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teenage boys are dead, and one man is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in north Harris County, authorities said. At about 10:40 p.m. on Friday, a fight broke out at a pool party, and people started shooting in front of the leasing office in the 300 block of West Airtex Boulevard, deputies said.
