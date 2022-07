When someone says a couple is “on fire,” they usually mean it’s a hot couple, so the following incident certainly isn’t what they mean. Newlyweds Brendan and Isabel Kiel were on the way to their reception in Holland, Michigan, when their rented Hummer limousine set on fire. Oh, did I mention the wedding party was with them in the limo, too? I’ve been to a lot of weddings, and in a lot of them, and nothing remotely close to this has ever happened.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO