COLBERT Co., Ala. (WBRC) - At various times in the past, Billy Ray Dawson and other members of his family have found themselves on the wrong side of the law. After serving time in prison Billy Ray was released and now, he and his wife Joanna are drawing on some of that family history. But this time it’s a legal distilling operation in Colbert County. From bootlegging to bank robbery, the story of the Dawson Family is the stuff of legends.

COLBERT COUNTY, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO