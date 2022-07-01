ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

4 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck on I-35 in North Austin (Austin, TX)

 4 days ago

Several people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in North Austin. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle wreck took place in the 12100 block of I-35. The early reports showed that a semi-truck and several other vehicles were involved in the pile-up. According to the officials, twelve people were involved in the crash. Four of them remained unharmed in the accident [...]

