4 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck on I-35 in North Austin (Austin, TX)
Nationwide Report
Several people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in North Austin. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle wreck took place in the 12100 block of I-35. The early reports showed that a semi-truck and several other vehicles were involved in the pile-up. According to the officials, twelve people were involved in the crash. Four of them remained unharmed in the accident [...]
More Texas News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Texas Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Houston Accident News
- Recent San Antonio Accident News
- Recent Dallas Accident News
- Search My City in Texas
Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Texas Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Texas? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0