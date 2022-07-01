ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical cannabis provider opens drive-thru location in Waco

By Khadeeja Umana
 4 days ago
Texas Original, the only legal medical cannabis provider in the state, has opened the first prescription pickup location in Waco.

Medical cannabis can be prescribed through online clinics or Waco-based physicians registered with the Compassionate Use Registry of Texas to treat a range of conditions.

Texas Original said Waco-area patients like Barry Freeman have a convenient option to access their prescriptions. The pickup location is open every Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. for patients under the Compassionate Use Program.

Freeman uses medical cannabis to treat symptoms of PTSD, according to Texas Original.

“Medical cannabis has helped me sleep better, live without the burden of chronic pain and eliminate pain pills from my treatment,” Freeman said.

Operating times for the company can be found on the Texas Original website here .

