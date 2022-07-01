ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Taylorville kids go fishing with “offishers”

By Branden Tatum
 4 days ago

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Kids in Taylorville were given a chance to interact with police officers on Thursday at the city’s second annual Fishing with Offishers event.

The Taylorville Police Department providing fishing poles and officers taught kids the basics of fishing at the event. Organizers said it was a way for the community and police department to bond through fishing while teaching kids about nature and the laws surrounding wildlife.

“We want them to know that we like to have fun and do the same things that they want to do and that we’re here to teach them and show them that there are ways that we can connect,” said Officer Kirsten Bollinger. “And make sure they know that we’re here for them and more than just arresting the bad guys.”

The poles and tackle boxes used at the event were provided through community donations.

WCIA

