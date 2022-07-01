Nashville home break-ins on the rise during summer, Metro police encourage residents to be on alert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The latest data from Metro Nashville Police shows residential break-ins in the area are up compared to this time last year.

Summer is a time for sunshine, vacation trips, and unfortunately burglaries.

“That’s when they normally, typically go up because a lot of times our schools are out, neighborhoods get more active,” explained Officer Torian Cox, with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officer Cox sees it happen all too often, homes being turned into sitting targets. However, he says there are ways to deter the crime from happening. One way is by making sure you and your neighbors are on the lookout for anyone or anything that looks suspicious.

“Typically there’s a driver, and three people in the vehicle, and they’ll go from each home, checking car door handles and seeing if they can gain access to the home or shed or garage,” said Officer Cox.

So far this year, MNPD has seen more residential burglaries than this time last year. Areas like East Nashville, Madison, and North Nashville have seen the highest spike.

“A lot of time people want the sun to come in… but it’s important that you don’t want people to see what’s available. Big screen TV, laptop computers, and that are where they will try to gain entry,” Officer Cox explained.

It happens more often than you would think, just ask Benjamin Bryce.

“I think it’s easy for people to look at the situation like that, and say it’s not that big of a deal, it’s just a petty crime, but the truth of the matter is, that it’s incredibly violating for people to be in your space by your house. In the video, you can see the woman actually tried to open the side door presumably to enter my house where my roommate was sleeping,” said Bryce.

Thankfully, that time the suspects didn’t get inside, but they were able to take off with valuables sitting outside. Bryce said afterward, the entire Sylvian Park neighborhood was shaken up, even telling News 2, that the pair caught on camera had been stealing from other homes in the area as well.

“He [a neighbor] wanted me up checking every hour because he thought someone was going to break into his house, and so it bothers me deeply because it’s not just the people who are victims of the crime, people who are around the people who are close, it’s a big deal,” said Bryce.

The theft happened back in 2020, but Bryce now says if he learned anything from this it was to have a good working security system because the footage from that day helped to convict both of the suspects.

How to Protect Your Home:

Keep valuables in a locked and secure area

Keep bushes and trees around your home cut short to prevent suspects from hiding inside

Add outside security cameras

Make friends with neighbors and encourage them to notify you if someone or something suspicious is happening near you home

