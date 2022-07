Studio Trigger is bringing back one of their major anime classics for a much requested second season run! Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt has officially announced it will be returning for Season 2! Studio Trigger is currently celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the studio, and in that decade the studio has released some of the most unique anime projects of all time. But what made it unique from the outset was the fact that it was a studio formed by former Gainax employee, Hiroyuki Imaishi, who has since gone on to direct some of Trigger's projects in the decade since its founding.

