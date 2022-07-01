ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Rejected applicants are getting calls from CCSD hiring staff, asking them to reapply for substitute jobs

Fox5 KVVU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClark County School District now has nearly 1,475 positions open...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitutes#Ccsd
WSB Radio

Black man arrested on warrant for white man awarded $90K settlement

LAS VEGAS — A case of mistaken identity has cost two Las Vegas-area law enforcement agencies a combined $90,000. The Henderson Police Department will pay Shane Lee Brown $25,000, while the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will pay the 25-year-old $65,000 after he was held for nearly a week for a crime a 51-year-old man named Shane Neal Brown is accused of committing, KVVU-TV reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Clerks complete recount of Nevada Republican governor’s race; guess who still loses

RENO, Nev. (AP) — County election officials wrapped up a two-day statewide recount of ballots in the Nevada GOP primary for governor on Friday and the outcome did not appear to change, showing second-place finisher Joey Gilbert losing to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in a crowded field. Gilbert has said he did not expect the results to change much but sought the recount to challenge the results of the election in court. He paid $190,960 for the recount, which took clerks in all 17 counties two days to perform. The state’s two largest counties, Clark and Washoe, confirmed that Lombardo had beaten Gilbert.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
8newsnow.com

Siblings Separated in Foster Care can reunite at Cowabunga Bay

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Wednesday (July 6) St. Jude’s Children’s Ranch and Cowabunga Bay Cares will partner to bring together siblings who have been separated while in the foster care system. Nearly 75 siblings will catch up on their lives as part of St. Jude’s Ranch for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mynews4.com

COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Nevada college employees repealed

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Employees at Nevada's public universities and colleges are no longer required to be vaccinated for COVID-19. A majority of regents for the Nevada System of Higher Education voted Thursday to repeal the title that mandated employees receive the vaccination. The Board of Regents previously approved...
NEVADA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Two Women Charged for Stealing Millions in COVID Funds

ST. PAUL – Two women have been charged with engaging in fraud schemes to steal millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, beginning in June 2020, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon of Las Vegas, and 35-year-old Takara Hughes of Maplewood, defrauded California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) and Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and other state agencies, by submitting fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits that were authorized to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAINT PAUL, MN
8 News Now

Metro looking for help to locate missing man

LAS VEGAS — Metro police are asking for help locating Joseph Armon, a 54-year-old man who has been missing since approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Metro says he could possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Joseph was last seen near the 3000 block of S. Maryland Parkway […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy