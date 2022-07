In decades and centuries gone by, trade routes to India were prized for bringing silk, spices and other valued items to the West. And as many if not most beer drinkers know, ships traveling to and from India gave India Pale Ales – IPAs – their name. Those boat trips could take months just going one way, and beer would often go bad on the trips. The British started employing extra hops, which have antimicrobial properties and can act as a preservative.

