Derby High School bowler recovering after being involved in deadly crash

By Zach Martin
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jason Miller led the Derby Panthers Bowling team to a second-place finish in the state tournament this year, but little did he know, his life would be flipped upside down just a few weeks later.

“This last season was really successful for the three of us,” Jason explained. “I don’t think there will ever be a trio like the three of us.”

A couple of weeks after graduating from Derby High School, Jason was driving home at night when it happened.

“Headlights,” said Jason. “Right in front of me, no reaction time at all. The next thing I remember was a gentleman outside of the car trying to keep me awake. He was asking me if there was anyone I wanted to call. I told him to call my mother.”

Miller’s parents were at the scene within minutes, watching every parent’s nightmare unfold.

“It was just heartbreaking,” Brian Miller, Jason’s dad, said. “Helpless, scared, all of those emotions at one time.”

The aftermath of the crash left Jason with multiple broken bones in both legs, his right arm, sternum, and bruising on some of his internal organs.

    Courtesy: Brian Miller
    Courtesy: Brian Miller
    Courtesy: Brian Miller
    Courtesy: Brian Miller
    Courtesy: Brian Miller
    Courtesy: Brian Miller

“Waking up and in a room where you’re not familiar is weird,” Jason added. “I just remember waking up and not really knowing what’s going on.”

After a couple of weeks in the hospital, Jason is now back home recovering.

“Just having the familiarity of home, the comforts of home, make healing a lot better,” explained Brian.

Jason is now recovering with the same level of focus as he had when he was competing.

“I push myself with physical therapy every day,” Jason said. “When I was in the rehabilitation center, my physical therapist was like, ‘OK, do five of these,’ and I’d say make me do 10. I push myself harder because I want to get back to normal life, quick.”

Jason’s dad says he’s proud of how he’s seen his son handle this unprecedented obstacle.

“He’s doing what he can do on his own,” said Brian. “He’s driving to take care of what he needs to take care of. He’s pushing himself.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
