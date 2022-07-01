ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, MI

49th annual Red Bud Pro National returns to Buchanan

By Will Conybeare
abc57.com
 4 days ago

BUCHANAN, Mich. -- The 49th edition of the Red Bud Pro National motocross event is...

abc57.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southcountynews.org

Schoolcraft 4th of July schedule

The Schoolcraft community is looking forward to this year’s 4th of July celebration! Organizers have thanked those who supported event by purchasing special edition T-shirts. The day kicks off with the Firecracker 5-Miler Run (Schoolcraft High School) and then the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at the elementary school. A...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
abc57.com

Pickle Festival Returns to Berrien Springs

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich.,--The Village of Berrien Springs has a festival that is a big “dill.” The Berrien Springs Pickle Festival is back for its second year. This year’s events kicked off in June with the Pickle Festival Pageant, In a Pickle 5K and a scavenger hunt, but the main event is Monday.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
abc57.com

Lakeville Fourth of July Celebration lights up the sky

LAVEVILLE, Ind. --- A live concert, fireworks, and a great community is what makes up the annual Newton Park Fourth of July Celebration!. “We were looking for a fun activity to do tonight with some live music and dancing and see the fireworks!” says Elizabeth Heyn, a celebration attendee.
LAKEVILLE, IN
abc57.com

Independence Day tradition at Simonton Lake salutes veterans

ELKHART, Ind. --- An Independence Day tradition at Simonton Lake, the annual Flag Retirement Ceremony that salutes and honors our country's veterans. The ceremony is now honoring a late veteran by the name of Dwight Bowser. “What inspired me to do this was a friend of mine, Dwight Bowser, who...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buchanan, MI
Buchanan, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
abc57.com

Taco Fest comes to La Porte on Friday

LA PORTE, Ind. -- A Taco Fest will be held on Friday in the city of La Porte. A competition will be held between local restaurants and businesses across the city to see who makes the best taco. Taco Fest is a pet-friendly event that is free to the public,...
LA PORTE, IN
threeriversnews.com

Skate Dreams a safe place for youths to have fun

THREE RIVERS — Together, co-owners Stephanie Brumfield and Zyrone Sanders have refurbished the old Maple Land Skating Rink into a facility where youth in the community can come and enjoy themselves in a safe environment. Skate Dreams was able to open its doors for a special Grand Opening back...
THREE RIVERS, MI
abc57.com

Urban Swirl to host ‘Let’s Glow’ event on Friday

GRANGER, Ind. -- The Urban Swirl and Scoop in Granger will be hosting a ‘Let’s Glow’ event on Friday. Glow sticks and temporary tattoos will be handed out while supplies last, and the party will feature dance music and lights. Activities start at 9 p.m. and last...
GRANGER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU

Buchanna Fest makes debut

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The Lyla Grace Corporation and Cannavista Wellness host their first-ever Buchanna Fest. The event’s purpose is to promote community spirit and raise money for charities designed to improve Buchanan’s public parks. The festival is happening at The Common in downtown Buchanan, with food trucks,...
BUCHANAN, MI
southcountynews.org

Picture walks: There are cuckoos in Michigan!

During the months of May and June this year, a few local birding enthusiasts posted pictures of black-billed cuckoos that they had seen at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. Up until a few years ago, I didn’t even know we had cuckoos in Michigan! My first sighting took place in May of 2018 while I was walking through the Asylum Lake Preserve in Kalamazoo. There was an unfamiliar bird perched high in a nearby tree and I took a picture.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Firefighters pull 2 from water at Washington Park Beach

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, rescue crews were called to Washington Park Beach for multiple drownings. According to the Michigan City Fire Department’s Facebook page, two victims were pulled from the water. Their conditions are not known at this time.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
southcountynews.org

Fireworks show volunteers turn over the reins

When Schoolcraft’s 4th of July fireworks show resumes next week, the volunteer team who ran it for years will be watching from a new location: the sidelines. Randey Palmer, retired fireworks director, and his team had the privilege and responsibility of running the community event for many years. Palmer is proud of the record of his skilled team of volunteers. They were highly trained, competent, licensed and insured. They were passionate about producing a safe show, and there were no injuries to crew or crowd during the group’s tenure.
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
abc57.com

SBCSC hosts "Drive the Bus" hiring event

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--The South Bend Community School Corporation is hosting its second "Drive the Bus" recruitment event. Interested individuals must be 21 years or older with a valid driver's license to participate. Participants will be paired with a trainer, then allowed to drive a loop around a parking lot. Interviews...
SOUTH BEND, IN
US 103.1

Own An Enormous Piece Of Northern Michigan Lakefront Land

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Elkhart cooling center opens to the public on Tuesday

ELKHART, Ind. -- Due to Tuesday’s high heat index nearing or passing 100 degrees, the city of Elkhart has set up a cooling station at Pierre Moran Pavilion. The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and is located at 119 West Wolf Street.
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

Severe storms possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning

Kalamazoo, Michigan — Damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible across West Michigan in the early hours of Tuesday morning, July 5th. This is especially true west of US 131 and southwest of Kalamazoo. The Storm Prediction Center backed off on their 15% risk for damaging wind gusts,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Goshen Air Show stunt driver killed in Battle Creek crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WNDU) - A stunt truck driver was killed in the Battle Creek Air Show on Saturday. Chris Darnell, 40, was also a longtime participant of the Goshen Air Show. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Darnell was driving down the runway at speeds up...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
swmichigandining.com

Hayloft Ice Cream Parlor

If we’re gonna take a road trip for lunch we have to include an ice cream stop on the way. We were bored last weekend and really wanted to get out of the house. I suggested we take a road trip to Niles for lunch. We had a great meal at Iron Shoe Distillery then headed back towards Kalamazoo.
DECATUR, MI
WWMTCw

Crash leaves vehicle hanging off edge of a home in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man walked away with a ticket after police arrived at the scene of a crash that left the man's car teetering off the edge of a roof. A Battle Creek man was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his car, crashed into a parked vehicle, and landed on the edge of a home on N Washington Avenue in the Orchard Park neighborhood of Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy