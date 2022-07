LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The battle over abortion continues in the commonwealth, as Kentucky’s attorney general asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to get involved. Kentucky had a trigger law in place, so when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortions were banned across the commonwealth. The only exception was when the life of the mother was at risk.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO