Waco, TX

Waco road closures once postponed begins next week

KCEN TV NBC 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced to start operations again for overhead signages to be hung in several locations along the southbound I-35 mainlanes. From July 5 through July 8, the Texas Department of Transportation will close the southbound mainlanes of I-35 between Forest...

Construction to begin in Waco Drive area

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Tuesday night, a Texas Department of Transportation contractor will start a road restoration project on Highway 84 – from Lake Air Drive to Valley Mills Drive. Crews will perform overlay operations within the project limits to improve the surface and enhance safety...
TEXAS STATE
Waco I-35 closures after July Fourth to make way for signs, permanent striping

Motorists in the Waco area will need to find alternate routes after the Independence Day holiday as construction projects close a stretch of southbound Interstate 35 and several cross streets starting each afternoon and continuing overnight Tuesday through Friday. The closures between Business 77 and 18th Street will make way...
WACO, TX
Crews responding to fire near Lake Belton High School

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple crews are battling a fire near Lake Belton High School. Temple Fire & Rescue tells FOX 44 News they got a call about the fire around 2:06 p.m.. The cause of the fire is unknown. The Temple Police Department is redirecting traffic away...
BELTON, TX
TxDOT announces its nearly $2.2 million road restoration project

WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation announces that its contractors will begin a road restoration project on US 84 from Lake Air Drive to Valley Mills Drive starting July 5. Crews will be working on enhancing the safety of the roadway, according to the city. The project is...
WACO, TX
Waco family encourages road safety after motorcyclist injured in crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The first time daughter Aimee Gonsalves and wife Cheryl Jenkins saw David Jenkins in the ICU they couldn’t believe what they saw. “It was horrifying and heart-wrenching to see him that way,” Cheryl said. “He’s such a happy, go-lucky jokester.”. David...
WACO, TX
Catch ‘Fourth on the Brazos’ this Monday!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Brazos Nights and Waco Parks and Recreation have announced the return of the City of Waco’s annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration!. This year’s event features the H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza – as well as live music from one of the greatest Motown and R&B/funk artists of all time, The Commodores!
WACO, TX
Celebrations kick off at July 4th Parade in Belton

This year was a parade for those beginning new traditions and the ones who are continuing decades long traditions. The theme was Community Connections, something Randy Pettinger, the President of the Belton Chamber of Commerce says is evident in the many generations that continue to celebrate. The festivities began at...
BELTON, TX
Fire destroys multiple buildings in downtown Marlin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Facebook video shared by Marcus Roberson Friday evening shows multiple buildings burning in the area of Commerce and Wood Streets in downtown Marlin, TX. Fire Agencies from across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley were dispatched to assist with the flames which at times reached as high as thirty feet. No word yet if anyone was injured in the fire. Check back for details.
MARLIN, TX
Temple PD issues alert for bank customers

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The next time you make a withdrawal from the bank, you might want to make sure your money is safe – even after you leave. The Temple Police Department reports that over the past several weeks, officers have taken several reports of victims leaving the bank after withdrawing large sums of money – then being followed to their next location. When the victim stops at their next location, the suspect(s) burglarizes the victim’s vehicle and steals the money withdrawn from the bank.
TEMPLE, TX
Waco: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Waco, Texas

There is plenty to do and see in Waco, Texas. Visit the Waco Mammoth National Monument, a five-acre site where fossil remains of Columbian Mammoths, the cousins of the Woolly Mammoth, were discovered. This is the only Pleistocene mammoth herd ever discovered in the United States. Visit this site to see the bones of female and male mammoths and learn about the history of this region and its environment.
WACO, TX
Magnolia's Cottonland Castle tour plans prompt Waco 'house museum' ordinance

A city permit, not a king’s proclamation, will allow Chip and Joanna Gaines’ castle on Austin Avenue to charge for guided tours. The Waco City Council this week approved on first reading a zoning ordinance defining a “house museum” and requiring anyone operating such an attraction to secure a permit and meet parking requirements.
WACO, TX
Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
First drive-thru medical cannabis pickup location opens in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Texas Original, a medical cannabis provider, has opened Waco’s first prescription pickup location, a drive-thru in Southwest Waco. “We have patients that suffer from pain, insomnia, anxiety as a result of PTSD, cancer, EMS, or a wide range of neurological conditions,” Texas Original’s CEO Morris Denton said.
WACO, TX

