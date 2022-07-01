ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Orange Beach team wins $500k at Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hb6w_0gRcGDXh00

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — An Alabama team took home the top prize for a fishing tournament around Destin over the last weekend of June.

The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin classic operated in clear skies for its 20th anniversary. A Work of Art reeled in a monster 638.7 pound Blue Marlin for $545,681. The team said they released three other large marlins on the trip.

Eglin welcomes next commander for 96th test wing

Angler Christian Fast, Capt. Jason Buck and the team aboard A Work of Art won the tournament.

“I’ve fished the ECBC since the beginning,” said Art Favre with A Work of Art. “We were fortunate to win the top Catch and Release one time, but this is our first in the kill division. So this is a sweet win after all those years, to get in the top slot in this tournament. I’m honored and humbled by it.”

A total of 84 teams battled the gulf for a prize pool of $1.987 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGix4_0gRcGDXh00

No ice in Destin delima

Local restaurants around Destin ran out of ice in the heat and store’s high demand from fishermen. The tournament confirmed they ordered less ice than in previous years and ran out.

One of the reasons we ran out the first day this year was because we bought A LOT last year and a lot of these boats now have ice makers so we didn’t use it all so we didn’t order as much this year.

Tournament staff

Efforts to contact these establishments for comment have failed.

Tournament standings:

TOP BLUE MARLIN (2022)

# BOAT CAPTAIN ANGLER WEIGHT
1 A Work of Art Jason Buck Christian Fast 638.7 lbs.
2 Benedetta Curt Gwin Kirk Aronson 547.9 lbs.
3 Raise ’em Up Hunter Forbes Nimrod Frazier 513.3 lbs.

TOP RELEASE TEAMS (2022)

# BOAT CAPTAIN WINNING CATCH
1 Quantified Justin Drummond 2,925 points / released 2 blue marlin, 7 white marlin, 3 sailfish
2 Rising Son’s Cricket Crochet 1,500 points / released 3 blue marlin
3 C-Ya Devin Potts 1,375 points / released 2 blue marlin, 1 white marlin, 1 sailfish

TOP CREW (2022)

# BOAT CREW WINNING CATCH
1 Quantified Capt. Justin Drummond; Mates Matt Driscoll, Cyler Pape 12 fish / 2,925.0 points
2 Raise ’em Up Capt. Hunter Forbes; Mates Lee Gilmore, Ladd Sawyer 5 fish / 1,608.2 points
3 C-Ya Capt. Devin Potts; Mate Christian Stewart 4 fish / 1,375.0 points

TOP DOLPHIN (2022)

# BOAT CAPTAIN ANGLER WEIGHT
1 Soul Candy Jordan Whiteman Smith Reaves 38.9 lbs.
2 Evil Eyes Kelly Graham Wally Gentry 37.6 lbs.
3 Reel Wicked Steve Pixley Daniel Guilbeau 36.1 lbs.

TOP TUNA (2022)

# BOAT CAPTAIN ANGLER WEIGHT
1 Salt Shaker Dennis Bennett Chris Hatcher 192.4 lbs.
2 Reel Fire Scooter Porto Kate Ferrara-Dorland 170.8 lbs.
3 Perra Mala Brian Bramlett Lance Rucker 149.4 lbs.

TOP WAHOO (2022)

# BOAT CAPTAIN ANGLER WEIGHT
1 Salt Shaker Dennis Bennett Jeff Singleton 64.7 lbs.
2 Change Order Max Smith Michael Savage 54.7 lbs.
3 Change Order Max Smith Thomas Anderson 36.2 lbs.

INDIVIDUAL TEAM AWARDS (2022)

AWARD BOAT
PERPETUAL RELEASE TROPHY Quantified
EARLY BIRD WINNER All-In Fishing

INDIVIDUAL ANGLER AWARDS (2022)

AWARD ANGLER BOAT WINNING CATCH
TOP OVERALL ANGLER Christain Fast A Work of Art 683.7 lb. blue marlin
TOP RELEASE ANGLER Jaselyn Berthelot Rising Son’s released 3 blue marlin
TOP LADY ANGLER Jaselyn Berthelot Rising Son’s released 3 blue marlin, weighed 1 dolphin & 1 yellowfin tuna (73.3 lbs.)
TOP JUNIOR ANGLER (billfish) Tate Yancey (10) Miss Ma’am released 1 white marlin
TOP JUNIOR ANGLER (gamefish) Jack Murdica (13) Never Settle weighed 2 yellowfin tuna (98.9 lbs.)

CASH AWARDED BY TEAM (2022)

BOAT AWARDS TOTAL PURSE
A Work of Art, Viking 92 1st Blue Marlin, Blue Marlin & Release Jackpots $545,681.25
Quantified, Spencer Yachts 64 1st Release Team, 1st Crew, Release Jackpots $264,505.00
Salt Shaker, Viking 58 1st Tuna, 1st Wahoo, Tuna Jackpots $168,307.50
Raise ’em Up, Sunny Briggs 56 3rd Blue Marlin, 2nd Crew, Blue Marlin Jackpots $156,339.00
C-Ya, Spencer Yachts 74 3rd Release Team, 3rd Crew, Release Jackpots $101,443.75
Benedetta, Viking 70 2nd Blue Marlin, Blue Marlin Jackpots $85,626.00
Change Order, Hatteras 46 2nd & 3rd Wahoo, Wahoo Jackpots $72,206.25
Reel Wicked, Donzi 73 3rd Dolphin, Dolphin Jackpots $70,939.50
Evil Eyes, Viking 64 2nd Dolphin, Dolphin Jackpots $60,138.00
Reel Fire, Viking 76 2nd Tuna, Tuna Jackpots $58,653.00
Rising Son’s, Viking 58 2nd Release Team, Release Jackpot $54,825.00
Liquid Apple, Viking 68 Tuna Jackpot $51,300.00
Squid Row, Viking 50 Dolphin & Wahoo Jackpots $50,850.00
Renegade, Custom 52 Wahoo Jackpots $50,771.25
Sea Wolff, G&S 62 Blue Marlin Jackpot $30,375.00
UP TO IT, Viking 52 Dolphin Jackpots $28,440.00
Briar Patch, Viking 68 Blue Marlin Jackpots $27,000.00
Soul Candy, F&S 61 1st Dolphin $26,880.00
Perra Mala, Spencer Yachts 57 3rd Tuna, Tuna Jackpots $23,779.50
Don’t Blink, Viking 76 Tuna Jackpot $21,375.00
Linda Lucille, Viking 65 Tuna Jackpot $12,825.00
Get Reel, Hatteras 60 Dolphin Jackpots $12,825.00
Panhandler, Hatteras 63 Dolphin Jackpot $10,462.50
Never Settle, Viking 74 Wahoo Jackpot $1,552.50
All-In Fishing, Viking 55 Early Bird Winner $,1000.00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newheadlines.art

Bon Secour River Fishing

Bon Secour River Fishing. The system empties into mobile bay just north of the icw. Best fishing times for bon secour (bon secour river) today today is an average fishing day. Watermeat.com a mobile alabama fishing resource menu. A place called fresh market seafood and live bait is at the stoplight. 17309 river road, bon secour al 36511:
BON SECOUR, AL
WKRG News 5

Realtors line Destin streets with flags for July 4th

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Just in time for Independence Day, Destin residents woke up to flags on their front lawns Sunday, July 3. Realtors with ERA American Realty selected neighborhoods around Destin and Okaloosa County to place flags for the holiday weekend. Joyce Campbell is a first-year realtor with ERA. She chose her own neighborhood […]
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Destin, FL
Orange Beach, AL
Sports
City
Orange Beach, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Destin, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Destin, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Orange Beach, AL
Lifestyle
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Orange Beach, Alabama

Craving a coastal summer holiday? If one glance at the list of all the best things to do in Orange Beach, Alabama, has got you hooked, we can’t blame you. Located on the Alabama Gulf Coast, Orange Beach is one of the most popular seaside getaways in the Deep South.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE WELCOMES A NEW RESTAURANT

Today a new restaurant will open at 11 A.M. in Navarre,FL. Mango Mary’s is located where the previous restaurant East River Smokehouse was located. The owners of Mango Mary’s reside in Gulf breeze and have worked hard to bring this part of the restaurant ready to serve you for the Fourth of July weekend. There was a soft opening a few nights ago and the reviews were positive.
NAVARRE, FL
WMBB

Fourth of July events around Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Still looking for activities to enjoy for the Fourth of July weekend? Here’s a list of events going on in Bay County to celebrate the holiday: Sunday, July 3 Light Up the Gulf Fireworks Show Boardwalk Beach Resort, Panama City Beach, 8:30 p.m. Freedom Rocks! Fireworks Grand Lagoon, Panama City […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowfin Tuna#Marlins#Tuna Fishing#Eglin#Ecbc#Lot
WKRG News 5

What to do with firework waste, recycling facts

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The aftermath of July 4th fireworks can create a pile of cardboard boxes and packages inside homes. While cardboard is an approved item for recycling in Okaloosa County, cardboard relating to fireworks is not. Waste Management, the leading trash service for Northwest Florida said cardboard with lining can not be recycled, […]
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
WKRG

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Bonnie, Colin, and a Disturbance in the Caribbean

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we begin the month of July, the tropics remain active as two tropical storms and one development in the Caribbean. Tropical Storm Bonnie made landfall late last night, and it is now moving over portions of Nicaragua and Costa Rica where heavy rainfall and gusty winds are impacting the area. Bonnie is expected to move into the Pacific where it will be renamed and is expected to strengthen again. This storm still has no threat to the Gulf Coast.
MOBILE, AL
WJHG-TV

Fishing boat captain rescued after falling overboard

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coast Guard officials report a fishing boat captain is in good condition after falling off his boat early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, crewmembers aboard the vessel ‘Fiona Leone’ reported that the captain of the boat fell overboard while the boat was on autopilot.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores man dies in Fort Morgan Crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG)  — Alabama State Troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that took the life of a man from Gulf Shores. A news release from ALEA says a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Robert Felts Jr. of Gulf Shores collided head-on with another vehicle on Fort Morgan Road Thursday night at about 11 pm. […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WMBB

Man found overboard in open waters near Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States Coast Guard said a man was reported overboard 12 miles south of Panama City early Sunday morning. The USCG said they received a report from a crew member of a fishing vessel around 4 a.m. that the captain of the boat fell overboard while it was on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Eglin F-35 night flying operations begin July 5

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Residents may experience aircraft noise July 5 – 7, when the 60th Fighter Squadron conducts night flying operations in the area, Eglin Air Force Base has announced. According to the base, F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 4:30 p.m. and 10...
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
WKRG News 5

Daphne mayor announces closing of family restaurant

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular Daphne restaurant is closing for good in just a few days.  Market By the Bay will close its doors Saturday, July 9. Staff members said the restaurant is closing due to the lingering effects of COVID-19.  “We have shared and survived hurricanes, the 2010 oil spill, COVID-19, a multitude […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach Police investigating reports of gunman

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating reports of a gunman at Phoenix on the Bay.  EMA, the Orange Beach Fire Department and police are on scene. Currently, police have not found a shooter. Families are being told to stay in their units at this time while law enforcement investigates, […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy