Mecklenburg County, NC

Beware of New Scam in Mecklenburg County

By TheOlympiaDShow
 4 days ago

Source: tommy / Getty


Charlotte Crime Stoppers is warning the public of a new scam happening in Mecklenburg County.

Scammers are calling and pretending to be from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and telling victims they have a “failure to appear” warrant for a court date or jury duty, according to Crime Stoppers.

The scammers threaten to arrest the victims unless they pay a large fine. The scammers will even go as far as meeting the victims in person to collect the money.

The number used by scammers reflects that of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, and the names used are real law enforcement names.

Crime Stoppers stresses that a law enforcement agency will never contact you for money.

Those who receive a call should not engage but report it to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) .

Read the full story here .

92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

