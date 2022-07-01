ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Man Wins $100,000 From Scratch-off Purchased at Publix

 4 days ago

Source: Matthew Horwood / Getty


We’ve all imagined what we would do if we won the lottery. For one Charlotte man, this dream has become a reality.

Subbarao Oruganti of Charlotte purchased a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Oruganti bought the lucky “100X The Cash” ticket from the Publix located on Providence Road in Charlotte.

He arrived at the headquarters on Wednesday to collect his grand prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he walked away with $71,016.

Those playing the 100X The Cash scratch-off have a 1 in 3.03 chance of winning a prize, according to the lottery website, Lottoedge .

