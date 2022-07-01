ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

MISSING PERSON: El Dorado Police searching for missing 15-year-old

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

EL DORADO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — El Dorado Police are searching for 15-year-old Aidan Beeson who was last seen on Friday, June 24, 2022. Beeson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey t-shirt with a white eagle on the front.

If you know the whereabouts of Beeson, contact the El Dorado Police Department at 870-863-4141.

