Last Light FIRST LOOK: Spectacular photos from new Stan Original Series based on the novel by Alex Scarrow

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Stan has released the dramatic first images from its new Original Series, Last Light.

Based on the bestselling novel by Alex Scarrow, the survival thriller centres on a family's desperate bid to reunite against a background of chaos as the world is brought to near collapse during an energy crisis.

Matthew Fox (Lost) and Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) star as husband and wife in the action-packed five-part series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IuJHf_0gRcFZke00
Stan has released the dramatic first images from its new Original Series, Last Light. This photo shows actor Matthew Fox, who plays a petrochemical engineer separated from his family after the world's oil supply runs out

Andy (Fox), a petrochemical engineer, is in the Middle East on a business trip just as the world's oil supply is compromised.

The crisis leads to a chain reaction as essential services become threatened, leading to a breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, Andy's teenage daughter Laura (Alyth Ross) awaits news in London, as his wife Elena (Froggatt) and son Sam (Taylor Foy) deal with the crisis in Paris.

As the global catastrophe worsens, each family member will make tremendous sacrifices in their search for one another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1GuJ_0gRcFZke00
As Andy struggles to reunite with his family, his wife Elena (played by Joanne Froggatt, left) and young son Sam (Taylor Foy, right) deal with the deepening crisis in Paris

Last Light marks a return to television for Fox, who is also a producer on the show.

Fox, 55, last appeared as a credited actor in the 2015 film Bone Tomahawk and hasn't performed in a TV show since Lost ended back in 2010.

Dennie Gordon directed the series, which was filmed in Prague.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhIv9_0gRcFZke00
Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt attended the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17

'Last Light is the perfect combination of an action-packed limited series with a compelling family drama at its heart,' said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal.

The show premiered at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in June.

Last Light premieres in Australia on Stan

