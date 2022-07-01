Two Blountstown football players sign to next level

BLOUNTSTOWN Fla. ( WMBB ) — Two recent Blountstown High School graduates signed their letter of intent to play college football on Thursday evening.

Free-safety and running back, Kaiden Hatchet, as well as cornerback and running back, Ben Jones, signed to continue their playing careers.

Hatchet will be going to Cumberland University, following behind his teammates the Martin brothers who signed there in February.

“It’s just a dream come true,” Hatchet said. “All the early morning workouts, sweating. It’s just all the pain, you go through it and you finally get a reward. It just means the world.”

Jones is headed to Midway University in Kentucky for football and track. He qualified to state for the triple jump, 110 and 300-meter hurdles back in May.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Jones said. “It’s always a dream I had as a kid to participate in collegiate athletics. Just a dream come true, it’s just unreal right now.”

In their senior seasons, Hatchet and Jones were two of the top rushers for the Tigers. They combined for over 1,006 yards and 12 touchdowns.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.