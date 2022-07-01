ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Overhills goes unbeaten to win Mojo Invitational 7-on-7 tournament

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wilson, N.C. — Overhills defeated Rolesville to win the Mojo Invitational 7-on-7 tournament on Thursday afternoon at Hunt High...

www.highschoolot.com

Raleigh News & Observer

Former Blue Devil target could decommit from UNC

For some Duke basketball fans, 2023 UNC basketball commit GG Jackson may trigger nightmares of former Tar Heel star Antawn Jamison. Like Jamison, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, is a bouncy, ferocious power forward with the potential to one day haunt Blue Devils.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Bulls late rally falls short against Memphis

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Bulls (43-36) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (43-36) on Monday night in front of a season-high paid attendance of 10,757 fans at Durham Bulls Athletics Park. Durham got on the board first as 2B Jonathan Aranda used a RBI groundout to get the scoring...
DURHAM, NC
Wilson, NC
Education
City
Rolesville, NC
City
Wilson, NC
Wilson, NC
Sports
247Sports

College basketball power rankings: ACC update headlined by North Carolina, Duke

Assuming that the ACC will run through North Carolina and Duke in 2022-23 might be a mistake. Yes, North Carolina and Duke both are fresh off Final Four appearances. Yes, North Carolina and Duke have absolutely killed it in the transfer portal and in the high school recruiting spaces under Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer. But it'd be disrespectful to some of the ACC's elite coaches to just assume that North Carolina and Duke will dominate.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
jocoreport.com

Cleveland High Graduate Receives Sam Narron Award

Cleveland High class of 2022 graduate Skyler Locklear was recently awarded the prestigious Sam Narron Baseball Award. The award celebrates a Johnston County high school senior baseball player who demonstrated a love for the game through determination, dedication, and sacrifice. Locklear is the 26th recipient of the award. He received...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins over $950,000 after buying $1 ticket

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (9WGHP) — Vann Ray, of Efland, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $953,275 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ray bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Efland M-Mart on Mount Willing Road in Efland. He...
EFLAND, NC
The News & Observer

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, house sells for $2.7 million

The spacious historic property located at 513 East Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill was sold on May 19, 2022 for $2,700,000, or $734 per square foot. The house built in 1905 has an interior space of 3,679 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and two baths. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5 acres lot.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Week

6 captivating homes in the North Carolina Research Triangle

Part of the North Ridge Country Club neighborhood, this four-bedroom home is just steps from the course. The 2021 Joseph Trojanowski-designed house has an open main floor divided by a stacked-stone gas fireplace, with a chef's kitchen featuring quartz counters and marble slab walls, and living and dining areas with wide-plank white-oak floors and retractable doors to a deck overlooking mature trees.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Six-richest billionaires in North Carolina located in Raleigh-Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (STACKER/WNCN) — Americans know billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. But how many billionaires are located in the Raleigh-Durham area?. According to a Stacker report, the six wealthiest billionaires in North Carolina are all located within the Research Triangle Park. Using data from Forbes,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Family mourns Apex airman killed in motorcycle crash

Apex, N.C. — On a day celebrating freedom, independence and what it means to be an American, a Wake County family is grieving the loss of their son who protected that freedom. He was an airman who died two weeks ago in a horrific motorcycle crash in Oklahoma. 25-Year-old...
APEX, NC
WRAL News

City of Raleigh changes yard waste collection schedule

Raleigh, N.C. — The City of Raleigh is changing its yard waste collection schedule this week. In the past two months, the city has delivered more than 104,000 new lime green yard waste collection bins to homes. The lime green 95-gallon carts help with the curbside collection of yard...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

US 1 reopens after Wake Forest motorcycle crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials announced that all lanes have reopened following a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in Wake Forest. According to officials, the motorcycle accident around 7 p.m. closed all lanes southbound Capital Boulevard/US 1 from Durham Road/NC 98 to Dr. Calving Jones Highway/ NC 98 Bypass.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

