“I’m smitten with my own life right now,” says Michelle Politano, owner and executive chef of PiANTA. The vegan takeout restaurant caused such a sensation over the year it was open that PiANTA transitioned to a sit-down restaurant on Federal Hill in May. “I looked at my team of people and said, ‘I have the bones of a brick and mortar here,’” she explains. “When the location became available, I saw an opportunity and jumped on it.”

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO