ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

OP-ED: Brown Deals With Its Past. Now How About The Present?

By Barry Fain, Steve Triedman
providenceonline.com
 4 days ago

“Brown publicly acknowledges university sits on Narragansett tribe’s ancestral land,” screamed the headline on the front page of the Providence Business News’ May 24 issue. To some, it sounded as though the normally staid newspaper was playing a belated April Fool’s joke on its readers, much as we used to do...

providenceonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tripsavvy.com

LGBTQ Guide: Providence, Rhode Island

While Rhode Island is the nation's smallest state, its capital city of Providence packs a big, youthful punch in the culture, arts, progressiveness, and LGBTQ departments. PVD for short, Providence has given birth to the acclaimed (and sometimes risqué!) international queer arts publication Headmaster Magazine, from local co-founders/editors Matthew Lawrence and Jason Tranchida, while former area resident Liam Campbell dedicated an issue of his globetrotting photo-packed Elska "bookazine" to Providence's gay male denizens. The city is home to the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) and Brown University, the latter alma mater to late VOGUE Magazine trailblazer Andre Leon Talley, pioneering trans electronic music composer Wendy Carlos, and lesbian super producer Christine Vachon and award-winning gay director Todd Haynes, whose collaborations include the Oscar-nominated films "Far From Heaven" and "Carol."
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island State Beaches packed for the Fourth of July

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR — Monday's perfect summer weather attracted thousands of people to Rhode Island's beaches for the Fourth of July. A packed Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett was one of the state's most popular spots. "It's very, very, very crowded," Max Nichols said. "Packed like it's literally so...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warwick (RI)

Warwick, Rhode Island, famously known as the “City by the Bay,” offers all-year fun for the neighborhood and tourists. From recreational areas and oceanfront, golf clubs and beacons, innumerable stores, and feasting choices, Warwick has got something for everyone no matter the preference. The city is entertaining, and...
WARWICK, RI
providencedailydose.com

School’s Out For The Summer

Providence’s school zone surveillance apparatus will remain unplugged for the next two months. From the ProJo:. Drivers no longer need to worry about $50 tickets for speeding through school zones in Providence, East Providence, Central Falls and Pawtucket, because the speed cameras have all been turned off for the summer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Narragansett, RI
Education
City
Narragansett, RI
Providence, RI
Education
City
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

Bristol celebrates 237th annual 4th of July parade

BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) – The longest-running 4th of July celebration is back for the 237th annual celebration. The Bristol 4th of July Celebration on Monday stepped off at just after 10:30 a.m., starting at the intersection of Chestnut and Hope St. Parade-goers called the historic celebration the place to...
BRISTOL, RI
ricentral.com

Longtime pals meet weekly at Ray's Poly-Clean to sip coffee, reminisce

WEST WARWICK — They gather at Ray’s Poly-Clean to sip coffee and tell stories about the good old days. “Who else do we know?” Albert DeSilva said, sitting inside the laundromat with his brother and two longtime friends. “I’m three or four generations away from these youngsters — what would we even talk about?”
WEST WARWICK, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Paxson
Person
Roger Williams
Person
John Brown
ecori.org

Portsmouth Calls Solar Array Shed; Says It Must Be Removed

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — State lawmakers recently celebrated the passage of another law designed to reduce climate emissions and promote renewable energy. Gov. Dan McKee signed the 100% Renewable Energy Standard, which requires all retail electricity sold in the state by 2033 be offset by renewable energy credits. An important addendum to last year’s Act on Climate law, which set greenhouse gas emission reduction mandates.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ricentral.com

Outdoor summer concerts return to West Warwick, Coventry this week

Summertime is upon us, and with it come all the best warm-weather traditions: backyard cookouts with family, lazy days at the beach, and outdoor concerts among friends and neighbors. West Warwick's Summer Concert Series returns this week to the Majestic Gazebo, featuring free concerts at 6 p.m. every Wednesday from...
WEST WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Op Ed#Slavery#College#Corporation#Narrag
WPRI 12 News

FEMA to reimburse RI $3M for temporary hospitals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse R.I. more than $3 million for temporary hospital facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $3,076,350 Public Assistance grant will go to the Department of Administration for contracting to set up and operate three alternative hospital sites totaling almost 1,400 hospital beds that provided […]
CRANSTON, RI
iheart.com

Hopkins: Cost Cutting Needed To Shrink Millions In Deficit

In Cranston, the Mayor Ken Hopkins announcing the equivalent of 21 layoffs in order to get a handle on a 12 million dollar budget deficit. 9 people will be fired. The rest either retired - or resigned. The Mayor said in a statement that the cost of government has grown...
CRANSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

What Should I Have Done? What Would You Do? Dr. Ed Iannuccilli

I saw him in the corner of my eye as I was driving along behind the bus. He was running and came alongside my car, waving and shouting because he had missed the bus. Too late. Off it sped with a rumble. Assuming he was a student heading for a class, I pulled over, stopped, and gave a short toot. He increased the pace, stopped short, opened the door, and jumped in.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Turnto10.com

Community continues search for missing Portsmouth man

(WJAR) — Search for missing Portsmouth man continues. The community search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit started Sunday at the Park and Ride lot in Portsmouth on Boyds Lane. It's just about half a mile from where he was last seen on Tuesday. Benoit's family has been searching for him...
PORTSMOUTH, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy