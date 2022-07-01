OP-ED: Brown Deals With Its Past. Now How About The Present?

While Rhode Island is the nation's smallest state, its capital city of Providence packs a big, youthful punch in the culture, arts, progressiveness, and LGBTQ departments. PVD for short, Providence has given birth to the acclaimed (and sometimes risqué!) international queer arts publication Headmaster Magazine, from local co-founders/editors Matthew Lawrence and Jason Tranchida, while former area resident Liam Campbell dedicated an issue of his globetrotting photo-packed Elska "bookazine" to Providence's gay male denizens. The city is home to the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) and Brown University, the latter alma mater to late VOGUE Magazine trailblazer Andre Leon Talley, pioneering trans electronic music composer Wendy Carlos, and lesbian super producer Christine Vachon and award-winning gay director Todd Haynes, whose collaborations include the Oscar-nominated films "Far From Heaven" and "Carol."

