Florida Man Pretended To Be Disney World Staffer To Steal A Famous Character, Police Say

A man allegedly pretended to be a Walt Disney World employee by wearing a name tag, work pants and a work vest to the theme park in May. (Photo: John Raoux via Associated Press)

A Florida man who was looking for a security job at Walt Disney World has been accused of stealing a character’s statue from the park in May.

David Emerson Proudfoot was arrested and is facing third-degree grand theft charges and obstruction by false information after he allegedly donned a Disney name tag and attempted to steal a “Star Wars” R2-D2 statue worth up to $10,000, Law & Crime reported .

A “confused” Proudfoot was allegedly spotted pushing a cart while leaving the Swan and Dolphin Hotel, according to the news outlet. An affidavit said he identified himself with a name of someone who didn’t work for Walt Disney World and eventually said he was moving the statue and a game machine “on the property.”

The man said he applied for a Disney World security job, the affidavit said, and wanted to move the items to point out security lapses in hopes of getting a better paying position.

He allegedly told police it wasn’t his goal to take the items from Disney World, although a search warrant at his home “revealed thousands of dollars worth of items” from the theme park, Law & Crime reported.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.