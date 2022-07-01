ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

Surfside mayor explains why he decided not to let the pride flag fly

By Joel Waldman
 4 days ago

Surfside mayor explains why he decided not to let the pride flag fly 02:47

SURFSIDE – Incredibly, just a week after the one-year remembrance of the Champlain Towers building collapse, Mayor Shlomo Danzinger reveals there were no plans in place, at all, for the memorial ceremony just three months ago, when he took office.

"It accomplished what it needed to for the family members and the victims," he said.

Relieved with what the town put together in the 11th hour.

"It was very rewarding to get that feedback back from them," he said.

The mayor also feeling a weight lifted, for some, after news of a $1 billion settlement for the victims and their families

"When I heard about the billion-dollar settlement, I was more relieved for the unit owners, for the people who were made homeless," he said.

For those lost in the collapse, Danzinger realizes money will never be the answer

"The people who lost their family, a million, $10 million is not going to make a difference, it's not going to bring what's missing in their life back," he said.

A difficult first three months, made even more challenging after protestors showed up at town hall Tuesday.

Protestors angry the pride flag wasn't flying and the mayor's reason for why.

"You said, what will we have to do next, raise the satanic flag or the Nazi flag, people found this very offensive, do you regret that at all?" asked CBS4's Joel Waldman.

"I want to be clear of what I said because it was part of a long conversation," he responded.

A conversation, after a recent Supreme Court ruling, that the pride flag could open up the town for liability with requests for other flags to be flown.

"Everyone is going to come out of the woodwork to have their flag flown," he said. "And how do you go ahead lifting one organization over the other? We stand with you, but not with them," he said.

Just this week, the mayor tells us the town got requests to fly flags for the NRA, a pro-life group, Israel and a Satanic Church flag.

"Were you in any way comparing gay people to Satanists? Because some people took it that way," Waldman asked.

"I don't think those people read the articles they just read the headline," he responded.

Speaking of headlines, Surfside also making news recently after green lighting new building construction within feet of Carlisle on the Ocean.

"They say the new building is going to be literally 20 feet from their balconies, and, with what happened in Surfside, should they be worried?" Waldman asked.

"We were accused of rubberstamping the project and we spent weeks with our attorney and our town planners going through the plans making sure everything fit our code," he replied.

"Do you have a fear, or a concern, that Surfside could become too overdeveloped, too much focus on the almighty dollar?" Waldman followed up.

"It's not about the almighty dollar. It's about bringing benefits and amenities for our residents which doesn't come from the tax base in town, coming from Collins Avenue, these new developments," he said.

Speaking of development, a final question for the 43-year-old leader of Surfside, who admits he's still developing as a mayor.

"You're the first observant Jew as mayor of Surfside. Do you lean on a higher power for peace of mind in the office?" Waldman asked.

"It is important to stay grounded," the mayor said.

Especially after a high-flying first three months in office.

Comments / 11

Hope
3d ago

I agree. The only flag that we need to fly is the American Flag. We live in the USA so stop nagging and move to your own island if you want to crest your own flag

10000% not a demoral
3d ago

beautiful!!!!!!!! dont contaminate Surfside with that disgusting flag

