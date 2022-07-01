Flood Warning issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Auglaize; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Shelby STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN SHELBY, NORTHWESTERN LOGAN, NORTHERN DARKE, AUGLAIZE, WESTERN HARDIN AND MERCER COUNTIES THROUGH 545 AM EDT At 503 AM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Convoy to near Montpelier, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Celina, Wapakoneta, St. Marys, Coldwater, New Bremen, Minster, St. Henry, Cridersville, Union City, Anna, Fort Loramie, Fort Recovery, Ansonia, Botkins, Rockford, New Knoxville, Waynesfield, Moulton, Wabash and Roundhead. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 101 and 118. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
