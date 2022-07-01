ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Warning issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island FLOOD WARNING FOR A GLACIER-DAMMED LAKE OUTBURST REMAINS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 02:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas. Target Area: Northern Cook FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN and Porter. * WHEN...From 2 PM CDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms are likely to develop this afternoon into this evening. The more intense storms could produce extremely heavy rainfall, which could result in isolated rainfall totals in excess of 3 inches in less than 2 hours. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 02:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Custer; Powder River The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Custer County in southeastern Montana Northeastern Powder River County in southeastern Montana * Until 400 AM MDT. * At 253 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Volborg, or 25 miles north of Broadus, moving east at 15 mph. Another potentially severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Volborg. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts, along with torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Volborg and Powderville. This replaces the warning previously in effect for this area. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Polk; York FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Nebraska, including the following counties, Polk and York. * WHEN...Until 830 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 401 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Stromsburg, Polk and Benedict. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POLK COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...The Grizzly Creek Burn Scar. * WHEN...From 3 PM MDT this afternoon through 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is possible during the period of the watch. Travelers and anyone near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Iron; Price; Sawyer PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will be present this morning with some areas having visibilities of a quarter mile or less at times. Fog is expected to dissipate a couple hours after sunrise. Use extra caution during this morning`s commute. If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 23:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FALLON AND EAST CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTIES At 311 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 29 miles south of Fallon, or 30 miles southeast of Terry, moving east at 25 mph. This storm is following highway 12. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts, along with very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ismay. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Kane, Lake, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Kane; Lake; McHenry; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN and Porter. * WHEN...From 2 PM CDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms are likely to develop this afternoon into this evening. The more intense storms could produce extremely heavy rainfall, which could result in isolated rainfall totals in excess of 3 inches in less than 2 hours. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Auglaize; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Shelby STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN SHELBY, NORTHWESTERN LOGAN, NORTHERN DARKE, AUGLAIZE, WESTERN HARDIN AND MERCER COUNTIES THROUGH 545 AM EDT At 503 AM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Convoy to near Montpelier, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Celina, Wapakoneta, St. Marys, Coldwater, New Bremen, Minster, St. Henry, Cridersville, Union City, Anna, Fort Loramie, Fort Recovery, Ansonia, Botkins, Rockford, New Knoxville, Waynesfield, Moulton, Wabash and Roundhead. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 101 and 118. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Allen; Chautauqua; Elk; Greenwood; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108. * WHERE...Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Through 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Prolonged heat and humidity may increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM EDT for northwestern and west central Ohio. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Putnam, southeastern Defiance, southeastern Paulding, south central Henry, eastern Van Wert and Allen Counties through 545 AM EDT At 502 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Continental to near Van Wert. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Continental around 510 AM EDT. Ottoville around 515 AM EDT. Delphos and Glandorf around 520 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ottawa, Spencerville, Leipsic, Elida, Pandora, Lima, Bluffton and Fort Shawnee. This includes Interstate 75 between mile markers 119 and 122, and between mile markers 125 and 139. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 11:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-05 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Denali DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one mile or less in dense smoke. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Powell; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 431 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM POWELL STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dunn, McLean, Mercer, Mountrail, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dunn; McLean; Mercer; Mountrail; Ward The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Ward County in north central North Dakota Northeastern Dunn County in southwestern North Dakota Northwestern McLean County in south central North Dakota Southeastern Mountrail County in northwestern North Dakota Northwestern Mercer County in south central North Dakota * Until 915 PM CDT/815 PM MDT/. * At 814 PM CDT/714 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Plaza to 8 miles southwest of Parshall to 8 miles north of Mckenzie Bay Recreation Area, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Plaza around 820 PM CDT. Mckenzie Bay Recreation Area around 825 PM CDT. Makoti around 830 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Ryder, Roseglen, Indian Hills Recreation Area, Douglas, Beulah Bay Recreation Area and Hazen Bay Recreation Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUNN COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Rosebud by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 20:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM MDT for southeastern Montana. Target Area: Northern Rosebud A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Rosebud County through 930 PM MDT At 907 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a severe thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Mosby, or 28 miles east of Winnett, moving east at 30 mph. This storm is mainly in Garfield county, but winds and some hail from this storm may push southward into far northern Rosebud county. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of far northern Rosebud County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ROSEBUD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern and west central Montana. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Lewis and Clark and north central Jefferson Counties through 400 PM MDT At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 22 miles southeast of Lincoln to 14 miles southwest of Helena. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Helena, East Helena, Montana City, Marysville, Rimini, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Canyon Creek and Austin. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 185 and 224. Highway 12 between mile markers 29 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Delemar Crossroads, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: West Ashley, Hollywood, Ravenel, Meggett, Delemar Crossroads, Yonges Island, Adams Run, Jacksonboro and Bears Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haakon, Jackson, Oglala Lakota, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 21:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large quantities of hail. Driving through deep hail is like driving on slushy roads. Slow down and do not brake suddenly. Target Area: Haakon; Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON...NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 903 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern Badlands National Park, or 42 miles southeast of Rapid City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wall, Interior, Scenic, Quinn, Grindstone, Cactus Flat, Cedar Pass, Cottonwood, Sheep Mountain Table, Delta 9 Missile Silo, Minuteman Missile Visitors Center, Pinnacles Ranger Station, Delta 1 Launch Facility and northern Badlands National Park. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 105 and 138. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. People in the Saint Louis Metropolitan Area can get information about cooling centers or energy assistance related to the excessive heat by calling the United Way of Greater Saint Louis at 800-427-4626, or if calling from a land line phone dial 2-1-1. You can also call Cool Down Saint Louis at 314-241-7668. Target Area: Adams; Bond; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 100 and 105 can be expected Monday, followed by heat index values between 105 and 110 Tuesday and Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 11 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat may also continue Thursday and Friday in a some areas, so please continue to monitor the forecast for updates over the next several days.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Pike, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pike; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 419 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE PIKE WAYNE
PIKE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brown, Campbell, Edmunds, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 00:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Edmunds; McPherson; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 428 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA CAMPBELL EDMUNDS MCPHERSON WALWORTH IN NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA BROWN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, EUREKA, HERREID, IPSWICH, AND MOBRIDGE.
BROWN COUNTY, SD

