ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man dead after a motorcycle crash on South Side (San Antonio, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UFso_0gRcDeHp00
Man dead after a motorcycle crash on South Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report

On Wednesday morning, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on the South Side. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on Highway 16 at Southwest Loop 410, not far from Palo Alto College [...]

Read More >>

More Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

Man critically injured after a car slams into a concrete barrier on the northwest side of town (San Antonio, TX)

Man critically injured after a car slams into a concrete barrier on the northwest side of town (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On early Saturday, a man was critically injured after a traffic collision on the northwest side of town. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on the 2500 block of Loop 410 at about 12:44 a.m. The early reports showed that a Toyota Avalon was heading eastbound on the highway, when the driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle. The car then crashed into the center concrete barrier [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One dead, two injured following rollover in central San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a rollover crash in central San Antonio that happened early Monday morning, officials say. Around 1:45 a.m., San Antonio police responded to West Woodlawn and Aganier Avenue. Officials say a blue pick up truck was seen speeding and driving erratically on West Woodlawn Avenue. At some point, the driver lost control of the truck and rolled several times.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Crews respond to brushfire on far west side

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County fire crews responded to a brushfire on the far-west side Monday afternoon. The call came in around 1:30, and Bexar County Fire 2 responded to an area near the intersection of Texas 211 and Highway 90. The chief at the scene said the blaze may have been sparked by a cigarette butt or even a trailer hitch dragging on the pavement, but there was no way to be sure.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
fox26houston.com

San Antonio area man drowns on Lake Conroe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A 28-year-old San Antonio area man is dead after drowning on Lake Conroe. According to a release, authorities received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. July 4 in reference to a man who had been swimming towards the shore and began waving his hands in duress when they lost sight of him.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Tx#Palo Alto College#Texas Drivers#Daily Newsletter
KENS 5

Teen in hospital after being shot in drive-by in west San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A teen is recovering in the hospital after being shot three times in a drive by on the west side Sunday morning, officials say. Around 2 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the intersection of SW 36th Street and Castroville for a reported shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KLST/KSAN

Documents show Palestine man admitted to involvement in San Antonio smuggling incident

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man arrested for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death admitted his involvement to a confidential informant, according to court documents. Christian Martinez, 28 of Palestine, was arrested on June 29 in connection to the tractor trailer smuggling incident in San Antonio that resulted in 53 fatalities, and […]
PALESTINE, TX
News Channel 25

Texas police mourn fallen officer killed in crash

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police announced the passing of a Poteet police officer who died from his injuries from an early morning crash in North Austin. Around 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Austin officers responded to an emergency call about a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. 35-year-old Officer Jeffrey Richardson was off-duty with the Poteet Police Department when 26-year-old Lindsay Smith, the driver of the vehicle, struck him, according to investigators.
Community Impact Austin

Anchor Bar now open in San Marcos

The third Texas location of Anchor Bar opened June 20 at 1400 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Texans Joe and Wendy Snyder opened a franchise of Anchor Bar on June 20 at 1400 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos. This is the third Anchor Bar in Texas with a fourth opening in Round Rock this August; the other two locations are in Schertz and San Antonio.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man killed crossing the highway

SAN ANTONIO — A late night accident on the 8000 block of I-35 leaves one man dead. It happened around 10:30 p.m. near the Zarzamora exit on the south side. Police say a 50-year-old man was trying to cross the highway when he was hit by a van. That...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy