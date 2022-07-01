ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, ME

RGC Ladies Association June 30 results

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club hosted a Ladies Association golf outing, the Ryder Cup 6/6/6, on...

Golf Fore Kids’ Sake raises record amount

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine’s 2022 Golf Fore Kids’ Sake at the Samoset Resort raised a record of $51,555 on June 27 to support one-to-one youth mentoring in Midcoast, central and eastern Maine. Gross Results. 1. Team Goose River (Kris Welt, Max Welt, Dan Benson, Ashton...
CAMDEN, ME
Spectrum Generations welcomes Lindsay MacDonald to the team

Spectrum Generations, Central Maine’s Area Agency on Aging and Disability Resource Center serving residents in Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Somerset, Waldo counties, part of Sagadahoc county and the towns of Brunswick and Harpswell (Cumberland County), has hired Lindsay MacDonald, of Richmond, to join the team as Community Engagement Director. Formerly, MacDonald served as executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick for 11 years, and as their executive development assistant for four years prior to that.
RICHMOND, ME
New Work by Faculty on display at Messler Gallery

ROCKPORT — The Center for Furniture Craftsmanship’s yearly exhibition New Work by Faculty opened for the summer on Friday, June 10 at the school’s Messler Gallery. The 24 woodworkers, designers, and artists represented are leaders in the fields of furniture making and design, wood turning, marquetry, and carving. The exhibition runs through September 7, 2022.
ROCKPORT, ME
This Week in Lincolnville: Self-sown

My garden keeps me guessing. I have my own ideas of what should grow where, but my garden? It’s on a completely different track. Fifty years of trying to impose our will on the “more or less” two acres surrounding our house has had mixed success, nowhere more evident than in the vegetable garden.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
New Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative to benefit Midcoast youth

Several of organizations are in the Midcoast area are expected to benefit from a new Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative that launched June 27, 2022. Herring Gut Coastal Science Center in Port Clyde, Hurricane Island + Game Loft, Boothbay Sea and Science Center in Boothbay, Hurricane Island Foundation in Rockland, and the University of Maine System Cooperative Extension summer camps at Blueberry Cove and Tanglewood are among intended recipients of nearly $900,000 in Federal funding from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds. The funding will be distributed by the Maine Department of Education to provide Maine students with hands-on, outdoor learning experiences this summer.
MAINE STATE
Ukes Rock to perform at Rockport Masonic Center free lawn concert, July 6

ROCKPORT — The Rockport Masonic Center announces a free lawn concert on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, featuring the music of Ukes Rock, from 6 to 7 p.m. The event is free to the public with pass the hat donations taken for the band. You are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the summer night and music, according to the Masonic Center, in a news release.
ROCKPORT, ME
Marylee Burt Dodge, obituary

GORHAM and ROCKPORT — Marylee Burt Dodge, 91, died peacefully June 16, 2022, in the company of her family at her home in Gorham. Born January 8, 1931, in Hartford, Connecticut to Leo W. and Ottilie B. Burt, Marylee spent her early life in West Hartford, Connecticut . She attended the Sedgewick School and Oxford School in West Hartford, graduating from Oxford School in 1948. She then attended Smith College where she gained her undergraduate degree in history in 1952. After graduating from Smith, Marylee took a job as a systems service representative for I.B.M. in Springfield, Massachusetts.
GORHAM, ME
Historical Association offers two ways to learn about Madam Sally Wood, Maine’s first woman novelist

Madam Sally Wood (1759-1855), considered Maine's first woman novelist, was actually writing novels even before Maine became a state.Wood published her first novel in 1800 under the pseudonym "A Lady of Massachusetts.” After Maine became a state in 1820, she changed her pen name to "A Lady of Maine.” Lincoln County Historical Association (LCHA) is pleased to offer two upcoming opportunities to learn more about Madam Wood.
MAINE STATE
Waldo County divorces

BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Deandera D. Lang, of Searsport, and Matthew S. Lang, of Searsport, were married Oct. 20, 2001, in Bangor and divorced June 9. Valerie J. Vortriede, of Palermo, and Edward R. Temple, of Palermo, were married Jan. 17,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Literacy Volunteers launches Summer Book Drive

For many in the education world, summer is a quiet time for planning and reflection. But for Literacy Volunteers of Waldo County (LVWC), this summer will be its busiest time. Recognizing that too many families lack easy access to the delight and comfort of books as well as essential meals, Literacy Volunteers is delivering books in partnership with a program providing food to families in need with school-age children. To create an ample supply of reading possibilities, LVWC is conducting a book drive, requesting donations of gently used quality books for children of all ages.
BELFAST, ME
Stories emerge during Midcoast veterans memorial ceremony

ROCKLAND — Twenty four new veteran tiles were celebrated yesterday at the Midcoast Area Veterans Memorial’s wall of recognition, in Rockland. Dave Sulin, of the American Legion, read each name during a dedication ceremony, Sunday afternoon, July 3, 2022, a day within a weekend dedicated to the 246th anniversary of the nation’s independence.
ROCKLAND, ME
Artists, collectors gather for the return of Camden on Canvas

CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library and artist Colin Page, owner of the Page Gallery on Bay View Street, are hosting an encore of “Camden on Canvas.” The event, to be held throughout town July 29 to July 31, is to benefit the Library’s Campaign for the Future.
CAMDEN, ME
First-of-its-kind wild blueberry research field at UMaine gets established using gift from Wyman’s

ORONO — Wild blueberries will soon take root at the University of Maine’s new Wyman’s Wild Blueberry Research and Innovation Center. The three-acre research and education site will be established off University Farm Road in Old Town over the coming year through a gift from Wyman’s, a 148-year-old family-owned business based in Milbridge, to the University of Maine Foundation.
ORONO, ME
Truck Show at the Owls Head Transportation Museum

2022 Truck Show at Owls Head Transportation Museum. July 16th and 17th 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Antique truck, tractor, commercial and military vehicle enthusiasts won’t want to miss this long-standing popular event where we celebrate the biggest, most rugged rigs to hit the road!. Visit OHTM on Saturday,...
OWLS HEAD, ME
House shares in brunt of minor vehicle crash on Ingraham Drive

OWLS HEAD — For the passersby wondering if their peripheral vision were playing tricks on them while passing a house on Ingraham Drive, in Owls Head, maybe not. A corner pillar is temporarily standing at an angle Saturday afternoon, in the wake of a car crash that forced one of the vehicles against the house corner.
OWLS HEAD, ME

