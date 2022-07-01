RGC Ladies Association June 30 results

GORHAM and ROCKPORT — Marylee Burt Dodge, 91, died peacefully June 16, 2022, in the company of her family at her home in Gorham. Born January 8, 1931, in Hartford, Connecticut to Leo W. and Ottilie B. Burt, Marylee spent her early life in West Hartford, Connecticut . She attended the Sedgewick School and Oxford School in West Hartford, graduating from Oxford School in 1948. She then attended Smith College where she gained her undergraduate degree in history in 1952. After graduating from Smith, Marylee took a job as a systems service representative for I.B.M. in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Comments / 0