RGC Ladies Association June 30 results

For many in the education world, summer is a quiet time for planning and reflection. But for Literacy Volunteers of Waldo County (LVWC), this summer will be its busiest time. Recognizing that too many families lack easy access to the delight and comfort of books as well as essential meals, Literacy Volunteers is delivering books in partnership with a program providing food to families in need with school-age children. To create an ample supply of reading possibilities, LVWC is conducting a book drive, requesting donations of gently used quality books for children of all ages.

BELFAST, ME ・ 13 HOURS AGO