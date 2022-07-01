Castle Rock Mayor Jason Gray optimistic town will keep up with growth
By McKenna Harford mharford@coloradocommunitymedia.com
highlandsranchherald.net
4 days ago
Touting some of Castle Rock’s recent investments and upcoming projects, Mayor Jason Gray painted a strong picture of its future at the 2022 State of the Town address. About 100 people gathered the evening of June 28 at Philip S. Miller Park for the event, which this year included live music...
Bounce Empire is the newest amusement park in Colorado featuring an epic theme park with over 50 inflatable attractions for all ages, a restaurant, and sports bar. LAFAYETTE, Colo., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bounce Empire announces the start of construction on its flagship facility in Lafayette, Colorado. The largest inflatable amusement park in the United States will include over 50 inflatable attractions. "The Alcatraz", a slide over 26 feet in height, sends the rider down at over 35 miles per hour. "We are really changing the way the world sees inflatables," says Luke Hay-Arthur, Operations Manager. "Inflatables have always been an attraction for kids under 7, but it's finally time to show how far the technology has come." There will be fun games for all ages, including mini-golf, inflatable soccer darts, and Viking ax throws. Or take a run at one of the largest inflatable obstacle courses in the country. "The Ultimate Wild One" Is 200 feet of inflated obstacle fun. Guests will be able to test their speed and endurance to make it through faster than their opponent. Bounce Empire is taking on the classic arcade industry with its active experiences. "We live in front of screens all day," says Luke, "The last thing we need to do is play on another screen on our nights out." While providing an exhilarating experience, the inflatable attractions are also much safer than many other indoor theme parks. The soft surfaces ensure hours of active fun for all ages. The industry is extremely proactive in ensuring high quality and safety standards as the inflatable technology blooms.
Tom Wade knows intimately the stress and frustration caused by the Marshall Fire. His home of 31 years in Louisville was totally destroyed. He’s also president of the Coal Creek Ranch Homeowners Association, which had 162 homes burned by that massive blaze. In addition to rebuilding his own life, Wade is devoting time to helping members of his HOA get back to normal life as quickly as possible.
