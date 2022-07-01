ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock Mayor Jason Gray optimistic town will keep up with growth

By McKenna Harford mharford@coloradocommunitymedia.com
highlandsranchherald.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTouting some of Castle Rock’s recent investments and upcoming projects, Mayor Jason Gray painted a strong picture of its future at the 2022 State of the Town address. About 100 people gathered the evening of June 28 at Philip S. Miller Park for the event, which this year included live music...

highlandsranchherald.net

