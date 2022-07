Several organizations in the Midcoast area are expected to benefit from a new Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative that launched June 27, 2022. Herring Gut Coastal Science Center in Port Clyde, Hurricane Island + Game Loft, Boothbay Sea and Science Center in Boothbay, Hurricane Island Foundation in Rockland, and the University of Maine System Cooperative Extension summer camps at Blueberry Cove and Tanglewood are among intended recipients of nearly $900,000 in Federal funding from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds. The funding will be distributed by the Maine Department of Education to provide Maine students with hands-on, outdoor learning experiences this summer.

MAINE STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO