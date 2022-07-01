Technoblade dead at 23 — Minecraft YouTube star mourned by family in heartbreaking statement & video after cancer death

WELL-KNOWN Minecraft Youtuber Technoblade has died following a protracted cancer struggle. He was 23 at the time of his death.

On June 30, Technoblade made one final YouTube video post titled "So long nerds" in which his father shared the tragic news of his son's passing.

“Hello everyone, Technoblade here,” the message began. “If you’re watching this. I am dead.”

“Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life.”

“You’ve done so much for so many people, millions of people,” his father told him. “If you want to, you can rest. But if you want to write one last video and you’re waiting for things to get better, I would say don’t wait.”

The YouTube sensation spent most of last year out of the public eye while he underwent chemotherapy after telling his fans about his cancer.

Known for his PVP skills

The Minecraft community knew Technoblade for his prowess in PVP (player-versus-player) warfare, per his fan Wiki.

He was the only YouTuber to have won the Minecraft Monday tournament four times, earning him the [PIG+++] status on Hypixel.

He frequently worked with other well-known YouTubers, many of whom he met through Minecraft Monday; some of them were even his colleagues at the time.

Techno's video habits

The majority of Technoblade's videos were created on the Hypixel Minecraft server, according to his fan Wiki.

Although he had attempted (and failed) to make daily episodes, the interval between his video uploads was often a week to a month.

He also broadcast live Minecraft gameplay on YouTube, participating in Minecraft Mondays, the MC Championship, SMP Earth, Minecraft Story Mode, Party Games, and the Dream SMP.

Along with TommyInnit, Ph1LzA, and Wilbur Soot, he was a member of Sleepyboisinc. Tommy had given him the moniker The Blade.

What is sarcoma?

Sarcoma is a tumor that develops in the soft tissues and bones, per the Mayo Clinic.

These are rare types of tumors that develop in connective tissue like muscle and fat as well as in bones.

Most of the time, the exact etiology of sarcoma is unknown. Family history and radiation or chemical exposure may raise the risk.

Tumor kind and location influence symptoms. They might have a palpable bump or soreness.

Chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery are all possible forms of treatment.

Technoblade's website updated

Following the breaking news of Technoblade's death, his merchandise website has been updated to show the date of his passing.

The website now displays his name and death date along with the following message:

"This online store is being run by Technoblade’s family. We know how much joy he has spread over the years and we want to make sure we continue spreading his message.

In honor of his memory, a portion of the proceeds from all online orders will be donated to a wonderful organization called curesarcoma.org

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts - Techno’s Family."

Technoblade's prognosis went public in August 2021

When Techno said that he first noticed arm discomfort in July and took a few days off to heal after attributing it to a repetitive stress injury from gaming, his cancer diagnosis became public in August 2021.

However, he went to the hospital after a few days because he saw his shoulder was swollen and believed he had fractured a bone.

“They performed a couple of scans and told me the reason my arm hurts is because I have cancer,” he explained in his latest video.

"That really couldn’t have gone worse."

Fans 'in shock' over Techno's death

The death of Technoblade has taken many fans by surprise.

One such fan took to Twitter and wrote: "I just heard about technoblade’s death and I am in shock.

"He left a very heartwarming message and I hope he left knowing that millions of people love him and that they will miss his content and voice so much.

"May he RIP and my prayers go out to his family and friends."

What is the game about?

In Minecraft, users may locate and extract raw materials, make tools and things, and construct buildings, earthworks, and rudimentary machinery in a blocky, randomly generated 3D world with nearly unlimited topography, per Wikipedia.

Depending on the game mode, users can work with or compete with other players in the same globe as well as combat computer-controlled hordes.

There are two game modes: a survival mode where players must gather resources to construct the environment and keep themselves healthy, and a creative mode where players have access to an infinite supply of materials and flight.

The game may be altered by players to add new gameplay elements, objects, and assets.

What is Minecraft?

Mojang created the sandbox video game Minecraft.

Markus "Notch" Persson used the Java programming language to construct the game, per Wikipedia.

It was originally made public in May 2009 after going through numerous early private testing iterations.

It was then completely released in November 2011 when Notch stepped down and Jens "Jeb" Bergensten took over development.

With over 238million copies sold and almost 140million monthly active users as of 2021, Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time.

It has subsequently been adapted to a number of other platforms.

What was Technoblade famous for?

Technoblade was a YouTuber who created content mainly for his participation in the videogame Minecraft.

For long, the game has been sustained by its community, with prominent YouTubers playing a significant role in its promotion.

How many subscribers did Technoblade have?

In nearly ten years, Technoblade gathered over 10million subscribers.

His channel showcased both his love and excitement for the game as well as his enormous ingenuity.

The YouTuber's earliest video was uploaded in 2013.

'May he rest in peace'

Jake Lucky, an e-sports gamer, made a statement on Twitter after learning about Techno's death.

“We, the family of Technoblade, wanted all of you to know just how much he adored and respected his fans and colleagues.

“From Technoblade’s earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience - giving away online prizes, encouraging good sportsmanship, and most of all sharing his Minecraft adventures for entertainment and laughs.

“Even after his eventual successes he somehow managed to keep his good-natured humility, competing with an endearing balance between confidence and self-deprecating wit."

YouTube video posted announcing death

In one final post to Technoblade's account, his father made an appearance and announced the passing of his son.

Tributes pour in

Following the announcement of Technoblade's death, fans have taken to Twitter to express their sadness at the news.

One account tweeted: "Technoblade's death is something that we are all very shocked, and saddened to see..."

How did Technoblade die?

Technoblade disclosed in a video released on August 27 that he had previously had soreness in his right arm and had taken a few days off to heal.

At first, he believed it to be a stress injury brought on by too much game playing.

He went to the hospital, but instead of feeling better, he found that his shoulder was swollen and thought he had fractured a bone.

On August 2, 2021, the prognosis was presented to him.

Doctors performed multiple scans while he was there and informed him that a tumor was to blame for his arm problems.

Before finally passing away from the illness, he had chemotherapy treatment.

Who was Technoblade?

According to his father, not much is known about the American gamer, whose true name is Alexander, who is 23 years old.

On June 1, 1999, Technoblade, also known as Techno, was born in San Francisco, California.

He is rumored to have a brother named Chris, along with three younger sisters.

In several of his videos, his dog Floof has made an appearance.

In his videos and tweets, Techno often alluded to having ADHD.

He has several Minecraft titles, and his YouTube channel has almost 10 million subscribers.