LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have enjoyed wildly different NBA careers, although both are certain to be Hall-Of-Famers when everything is said and done. LeBron is a Top 5 player of all time, according to most people, and a lot of them believe he's the greatest ever. While Melo hasn't received the same love, he has been an absolute superstar in the NBA for large parts of his career.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO