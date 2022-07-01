ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Brad Byrd InDepth: What is the status of the Republican Party?

By Brad Byrd
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As time goes by many of us reporting the news long for the days when the tone of politics was a little softer than what we have been seeing in recent years.

In Illinois, the soul of the Republican party is dramatically changing. Its at the center of a battle between Trump Republicans and more moderate conservatives after this week’s primary.

Joining me tonight is former Illinois Republican congressman John Shimkus who served in the house in three districts starting in 1997. He announced he would not seek another term in the 2020 congressional election.

