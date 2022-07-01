ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record-breaking wildfires in Alaska are being fueled by a hot and dry start to summer

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a concerning hot and dry start to summer in southern Alaska. Anchorage is experiencing its second-warmest June, according to climate scientist Brian Brettschneider. And with only 0.07 inches of rain this month in Anchorage, southern Alaska's parched wilderness has become fuel for wildfires. The year is on...

