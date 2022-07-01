Record-breaking wildfires in Alaska are being fueled by a hot and dry start to summer

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO